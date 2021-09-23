Perfect Dark is Co-Developed by Crystal Dynamics, Announced The Initiative - News

/ 699 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

The developer for the upcoming Perfect Dark game, The Initiative, via Twitter announced they have partnered with Tomb Raider studio, Crystal Dynamics, to develop the game together.

"We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation," said The Initiative.

The Initiative did add the game is still in early development, but they are excited to work with Crystal Dynamics.

"The teams couldn’t pass up a chance to work together," said The Initiative. "We’re still early in development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to deliver on the vision for Perfect Dark!"

The teams couldn’t pass up a chance to work together. We’re still early in development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to deliver on the vision for Perfect Dark! — TheInitiative (@TheInitiative) September 24, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles