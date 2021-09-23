Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a 'Massive Expansion' Coming Summer 2022 - News

posted 11 hours ago

Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It is a "massive expansion" for Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will launch in Summer 2022.

View the teaser reveal trailer below:

