Respawn: 'Titanfall is the Very Core of Our DNA'

posted 4 hours ago

Respawn Entertainment following comments from the studio's community coordinator Jason Garza saying not to expect Titanfall 3 via Twitter said "Titanfall is the very core of our DNA." The studio also teased by stating, "Who knows what the future holds…"

Respawn did not deny or confirm Titanfall 3 was in development.

Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA.



Who knows what the future holds... — Respawn (@Respawn) September 23, 2021

Titanfall 2 released in 2016 and the developer has since released free-to-play battle royale-hero shooter game, Apex legends, and the action-adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

