Blizzard Chief Legal Officer and Overwatch Executive Producer Resign

Blizzard chief legal officer and senior vice president Claire Hart announced via her LinkedIn profile she has left the company after three years.

After more than three years at Blizzard Entertainment, I have decided to move on to my next adventure. Friday was my last day," said Hart.



The past three years have been full of unexpected twists and turns, but I feel honored to have worked with and met so many great people at Blizzard and across the Activision Blizzard businesses."

Overwatch executive producer Chacko Sonny will also be leaving Blizzard this week after five years at the company, according to Bloomberg. He spent two years as a production director on Overwatch and three years as executive producer.

"Chacko Sonny is leaving Blizzard to take some time off after 5 years of service," said Blizzard in a statement to Polygon. "The deep, talented Overwatch team is making excellent progress on Overwatch 2, and thanks to their hard work, the game is in the final stages of production. We’ll be sharing more at the Overwatch League Grand Finals later this month."

