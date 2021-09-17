MX vs. ATV Legends Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 161 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Rainbow Studios have announced MX vs. ATV Legends for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Race your way to victory on bikes, ATVs and UTVs in MX vs. ATV Legends! Featuring massive new open environments, plus a career mode that lets you experience all the risks and rewards of becoming a world-famous professional rider.

Become an off-road racing legend in your own right!

Your time is now!

Key Features:

Race in two-player split-screen and 16-player online mode with squad-based gameplay.

Compete in the new career mode, where your choices lead to different paths, sponsorship opportunities and special invitational events.

Experience the brand new Trails mode for high-intensity outdoor racing, with new surprises around every turn, challenging your riding style in new ways.

Customize your rider and vehicles with the latest parts and gear from the leading manufacturers in off-road racing.

Ride berms and ruts with higher precision than ever before with the refined physics system.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles