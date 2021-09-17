New PS5 Model Isn't Better or Worse Than Launch Model, According to Digital Foundry - News

A new PlayStation 5 model has begun appears in stores. The launch PS5 consoles used a CFI-1XXX model number, while the new model uses CFI-11XX. The revised hardware model - CFI-1100B - weighs 3.6 Kg, while the launch model - CFI-1000B - weighs 3.9 Kg.

Digital Foundry and hardware analysts Gamers Nexus has done some tests to see if the new model is better or worse than the launch model. The conclusion with their tests is the new PS5 model isn't better or worse than the launch PS5 model.

"The biggest takeaway is that Sony hasn't just swapped out the thermal assembly, also adjusting the mainboard itself and the baseplate," reads the Digital Foundry report. "The bullet point takeaways from days of testing are relatively straightforward: there's an improvement to temperatures on the voltage regulators, memory temperatures are better in some respects and worse than others (but still only a few degrees difference overall) and while the main processor may well a few degrees hotter, there is no evidence that this presents anything worth worrying about, assuming you are keeping your PS5 in a well-ventilated area.

"Elsewhere, the new PlayStation 5 has similar characteristics to the old one. I was intrigued to learn that fan temperatures are dictated by the power being drawn by the processor and not the actual temperature of the chip itself. I noted that the new PS5 seemed a touch louder than my launch units, but according to Steve at Gamers Nexus, this is entirely normal - and even between PS5s of the same generation, there can be a per-unit variance in fan speed of around 100rpm, explaining the difference. There's the sense then that the PS5 will run as hot it needs to in order to maintain system performance and curiously, even if it gets significantly hotter, the fans won't spin up.

"If the machine gets reaches unsafe temperatures, it'll automatically shut down instead. General use of the fan is curious - Sony is very conservative in its use and cooling could be improved with only a minimal change in acoustics. The overall takeaway is that ensuring a quiet experience appears to be Sony's top priority."

The report concluded, "Yes, the cooler design in the new PlayStation 5 has been simplified in some respects and yes, the internal temperature results suggest that while cooler in some cases, the machine can run hotter in others. The core question of whether the new PS5 is better or worse than the launch model can be answered by saying that they're mostly much the same, certainly in terms of the end user experience. I've had a few people ask whether they should be actively looking to acquire an older console but ultimately, the new machine is fine, and that's good news bearing in mind how difficult it is to acquire any PS5 at all - let alone a launch model that has likely reached the end of its production run."

