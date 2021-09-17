Playism Game Show: Premium Edition Showcase Set for September 25 - News

Playism announced it will host the Playism Game Show: Premium Edition showcase on September 25 at 16:00 JST. This is a pre-Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online showcase. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase will feature 16 titles, including games that "fans have been eagerly awaiting localization." There will also be games from domestic and international developers.

Playism also teased "some big announcements for a super popular series or two."

Bright Memory: Infinite, Gnosia, Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, and The Sealed Ampoule are confirmed for the showcase.

