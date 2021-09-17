Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron's Workshop Arrives September 30 - News

Developer Taito announced Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron’s Workshop will launch for PC via Steam on September 30 for $39.99 / £30.99 / €39.99. A 15 percent discount will be available for the first week.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Steam release of Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron’s Workshop will feature all the original and downloadable content from the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch releases, plus a new PC-exclusive Baron’s Workshop mode where players can create new stages using dozens of block types, enemies, and gimmicks unlocked as they play through the game. Players can share their own stages and download endless original creations from around the world on Steam Workshop.

First launched in 1986, Bubble Bobble is an iconic arcade classic in which twins Bub and Bob clear stages of bullies by blowing and bursting bubbles. Bubble Bobble 4 Friends is the latest edition in the classic Bubble Bobble series and the first new sequel in 24 years. Join Bub and Bob as they journey with their friends Peb and Pab on a quest to defeat their old enemies Bonner and Baron Von Blubba in 200 stages of platform puzzle action.

Key Features:

The Baron’s Workshop – Exclusive to the Steam version, create, share and download new Bubble Bobble stages with players around the world. Unlock various blocks, enemies and gimmicks as you play through the main campaign.

– Exclusive to the Steam version, create, share and download new Bubble Bobble stages with players around the world. Unlock various blocks, enemies and gimmicks as you play through the main campaign. Up to four-player couch cooperative play .

. 4 Friends – With 100 stages to take on!

– With 100 stages to take on! Arcade of the Future – Play 100 more super-difficult stages with no continues for pro Bubble Bobble players.

– Play 100 more super-difficult stages with no continues for pro Bubble Bobble players. Original Arcade Mode – A faithful port of the classic Bubble Bobble for up to two players, with scanlines and screen ratio options for a truly authentic arcade experience.

– A faithful port of the classic Bubble Bobble for up to two players, with scanlines and screen ratio options for a truly authentic arcade experience. Global Online Leaderboards – Challenge your friends’ best scores across every game mode.

