Surreal Narrative FPS Industria Arrives September 30

Publisher Headup Games and developer Bleakmill announced the surreal narrative first-person shooter, Industria, will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on September 30 for $19.99 / €19.99 / £16.99.

"We’re really excited to give people a peek into the surreal science-fiction world our small team has been working so hard on," said Bleakmill co-founder David Jungnickel.

"As our debut title we wanted to make something ambitious in its visuals and narrative, but also streamlined in its mechanics and experience. We can’t wait for everyone to experience all the twists and turns for themselves on September 30."

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Industriais set in 1989 on the eve of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Playing as a scientist named Nora, you set out to search for your missing friend and lover, following a mystery that takes you into a parallel dimension to the city of Hakavik, where East Berlin’s brutalist architecture merges with strange technological apparatuses and futuristic robots.

Inspired by classic narrative first-person shooter titles of the 2000s, INDUSTRIA blends a mind-bending story with satisfying gun combat. Armed with four firearms and a melee weapon to deal with the various mechanical monstrosities roaming the game’s dystopian landscape, you must carefully manage your resources as you gather intel if you hope to survive long enough to decode the mystery at the heart of this intriguing tale.

Industria has been in development for 6 years, started out by a two-man team, with four other individuals joining the project, all working on the game in their spare time. Industria offers a truly unique vision that combines the imagery and themes of surrealism and science fiction to build an unforgettable world ravaged by an enigmatic menace. Industria focuses on story first, with intense first-person shooter action sequences to drive the player through the narrative to save their friend and discover the secrets behind Hakavik and its downfall.

