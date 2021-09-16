Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul Announced for PS4 - News

Oizumi Amuzio has announced team battle action game Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul for PlayStation 4. The developer did not announce a release date.

The game will be exhibited at Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online from September 30 to October 3.

View a teaser video of the game below:

You can visit the teaser website here.

