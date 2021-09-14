Platinum Interested in Bringing Star Fox Zero to Switch - News

by, posted 15 hours ago

In an interview with Video Games Chronicle, Platinum's studio head Atsushi Inaba has said that he and the team at Platinum Games would be interested in porting Star Fox Zero to Switch:

"It’s unfortunate that people aren’t able to play older games because they’re locked out of the platform, so of course if possible we’d like to bring over any of those older titles to the newer platforms. It kind of depends on what’s in the realm of actual possibility, but yes, if the chance came up it’s definitely something we’d like to think about.”

But the move would, of course, depend on Nintendo giving the go-ahead:

"The important thing to remember there is that because it’s Nintendo’s IP, the ideas are coming from Miyamoto-san himself... Of course, at that time there was a lot of discussion between Platinum and Nintendo, but if the opportunity came up to bring Star Fox Zero to the Switch again it would be more of a question of what he would like to do in that opportunity, and of course we would respect that again."

Star Fox Zero was originally developed by Nintendo and PlatinumGames for the WiiU, but received a lukewarm reception upon its launch in 2016.

