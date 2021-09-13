Aliens: Fireteam Elite Vanishes in its Second Week in Switzerland, Mario Kart Remains First - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe claims the top spot for the second week in a row in Switzerland. Week 35 of 2021 saw Aliens: Fireteam Elite exit the Swiss charts as quickly as it first appeared.

Elsewhere there was little change, with most titles only moving a couple of places and the top ten as a whole remaining remarkably stable. The exceptions were Aliens and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which both left the top ten. The two re-entries replacing them were Grand Theft Auto V, which comes back in at eighth, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which rounded out of the top ten in tenth.

Here were the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 35, 2021:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Ghost of Tsushima The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD F1 2021 FIFA 21 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Cred Valhalla Spider-Man: Miles Morales

