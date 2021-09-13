Diablo II: Resurrected Gets Cinematic Trailer - NewsCraig Snow , posted 2 hours ago / 293 Views
Diablo II: Resurrected has received a cinematic trailer ahead of its official launch next week.
Fans of the original will recognise snippets of Diablo II's original CGI cinematics, beautifully remade to today's standards:
Diablo II: Resurrected is a remaster of what is undoubtedly the best Diablo release to-date: Diablo II and its expansion Lord of Destruction. It's due to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on 23rd September.
