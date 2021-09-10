Tiny Tina's Wonderlands for PC is Timed Exclusive on Epic Games Store, Paid Upgrade for Next-Gen - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software yesterday announced Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 25, 2022.

An FAQ for the game has now been posted revealing the PC version will be an Epic Games Store exclusive at launch and will release on other PC digital storefronts later in 2022.

Borderlands 3 came to Steam six months after launch, which means if the same deal is in place for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands it would put the Steam release on September 25, 2022 or later.

Gearbox has also revealed in order to play the next-generation version of the game on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S you will need to purchase the $70 Next-Level Edition. If you buy the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of the game it will not be optimized for the next-generation consoles.

If you do want to upgrade from the PS4 or Xbox One version to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S version you will need to pay an "additional cost."

You can read the FAQ below:

Q: What is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

A: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a first-person looter shooter game coming to PC, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on March 25, 2022!

Embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry! Magic, bullets, and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina.

Roll your own multiclass hero and loot, shoot, slash, and cast your way through outlandish monsters and loot-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Join the party, throw on your adventuring boots, and be Chaotic Great!

AN UNPREDICTABLE FANTASY WORLD

Tiny Tina is your disorderly guide through an extraordinary tabletop realm where rules rarely apply. Explore a vast Overworld spanning majestic cities, dank mushroom forests, foreboding fortresses, and more!

GUNS, SPELLS, AND MORE

Blast baddies with powerful guns and devastating spells in frenetic first-person battles. Vanquish legions of enemies, including smack-talking skeletons, land-roaming sharks, and colossal bosses. Then delve deeper into dangerous dungeons for a shot at epic loot!

PARTY UP TO DEFEAT EVIL

Joining you at the table are headstrong captain Valentine and rule-obsessed robot Frette. During your quest to defeat the Dragon Lord, you'll meet a cast of lovable misfits like a lute-wielding Bardbarian and your very own Fairy Punchfather.

PERSONALIZE YOUR HERO

Create the perfect hero with deep customization, including a multiclass system that lets you mix and match six unique character skill trees, all with their own awesome abilities. Level up, refine your build, expand your arsenal, and become the ultimate adventurer.

BAND TOGETHER IN CHAOTIC CO-OP

Enjoy the story solo or start a party with up to three friends in seamless online multiplayer or local split-screen on consoles. Share the spoils or rush to get the shiniest loot—how you play is up to you!

Q: Are there any bonuses for pre-ordering Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

A: Yes! If you pre-order Tiny Tina's Wonderlands before the launch, you'll be rewarded with the Golden Hero Armor Pack. This pack contains two golden Armor Themes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that can be applied to any armor set.*

Q: What is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition?

A: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition will be available on the PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. It includes the following:

Full Game optimized for performance on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S

Dragon Lord Pack Bonus Content (details below)

Q: What's included in the Dragon Lord Pack?

A: Show off your evil side with the Dragon Lord Pack Bonus Content! The Dragon Lord Pack is included in the Next-Level and Chaotic Great Editions of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It includes:

A Legendary Weapon, The Apex

A Legendary Spell, Skullantir

Tyrant Attire Armor Preset (5 items)

Villain's Visage Face Preset (2 items)

Death's Head Makeup Pack (3 items)

Emperor of the Dead Banner Set (3 items)

Kwartz Hero Statue Material

Q: What is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition?

A: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition will be available on PC, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. It includes:

Full Game (optimized for performance on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S)

Dragon Lord Pack Bonus Content

Season Pass (includes Butt Stallion Pack and more, details below)

Q: What's included in the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Season Pass?

A: The Season Pass for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands comes included in the Chaotic Great Edition, and will also be available for individual purchase after launch. It includes:

The Butt Stallion Pack (details below), available on launch day

4 content drops with new fantastical boss fights and whimsical challenges to be released after launch

Q: What's included in the Butt Stallion Pack?

A: Pay tribute to your diamond-maned Queen with the Butt Stallion Pack! The Butt Stallion Pack is included in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition and the Season Pass. It includes:

Diamond Guard Armor Presets (3 items)

Crystal Glitter Makeup Pack (5 items)

Adamant Throne Banner Set (2 items)

Diamond Hero Statue Material

Q: What is the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Treasure Trove?

A: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Treasure Trove is a special box set of physical collectible items. It does not include the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands game and is not available in all markets. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Treasure Trove is being produced in limited quantities and is only available while supplies last. It includes the following physical items:

Butt Stallion Plush

Illustrated Tarot Cards

Standalone Bunkers & Badasses Module

Enamel Companion Pins

Butt Stallion’s Castle Papercraft Booklet

Cloth Wonderlands Map

Q: What are Armor Presets and Armor Themes?

A: Armor Themes are cosmetics that let you customize the look of your equipment in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. They can be applied to any piece of armor you've collected, letting you fine-tune the details of your character for that perfect look. Armor Presets apply a combination of Armor Themes to create a set look for your character. They do not affect gameplay.

Q: What are Face Presets and Makeup Packs?

A: You get to create your own Fatemaker hero in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, with Face Presets and Makeup cosmetic options to give your character a distinct look. They do not affect gameplay.

Q: What is a Banner Set?

A: As part of your hero customization, you also get to create your own cosmetic banner. It is displayed in the main hub and also shows up whenever you perform an emote. Banner Sets give you additional ways to customize your personal banner and do not affect gameplay.

Q: What is a Hero Statue Material?

A: A statue of your hero can appear in the main hub, and Hero Statue Material cosmetics let you change its overall look. It does not affect gameplay.

Q: What is the Town Crier Pack?

A: Check out the Town Crier Pack guide for instructions on how to get two bonus cosmetic items on day one!

Q: How can I redeem SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

A: SHiFT codes can be redeemed on the Gearbox SHiFT site, or via the in-game Social menu in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and a verified SHiFT account required to redeem. Codes may only be redeemed once (1) per SHiFT account.

Q: Can I buy a physical version of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

A: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is available for physical purchase on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Q: If I buy a physical version of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands for PlayStation®4 or Xbox One, will it be compatible with my new-gen console?

A: Physical discs of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands for PlayStation®4 and Xbox One can work on new-gen consoles within the same console family.

A PS4 game disc of the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Standard Edition will play on the PS5 but it will not be optimized for PS5. A PS4 game disc of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Standard Edition can be upgraded to a digital PS5 copy (which has been optimized for PS5) for an additional cost; this requires the PS4 disc to be inserted into a PS5 with a disc drive. Buying a PS4 game disc of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition also includes a digital copy of the full game on PS5 when the PS4 disc is inserted into a PS5 with a disc drive.

A physical Xbox One game disc of the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Standard Edition will play on Xbox Series X but it cannot be upgraded to the Xbox Series X version of the game and will not be optimized for Xbox Series X. Physical discs of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition will work on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X (with optimized performance on Xbox Series X).

Q: Which PC storefronts will have Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

A: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launches on March 25, 2022 on PC via the Epic Games Store exclusively at launch, and on other PC digital storefronts later in 2022.

Q: Will Tiny Tina's Wonderlands support cross-gen saves?

A: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands allows you to transfer a save file from PlayStation®4 to PlayStation®5; once transferred, this process cannot be reversed and the save file will no longer be accessible on PlayStation®4.

Q: Are there separate Trophies or Achievements for current-gen consoles versus new-gen consoles?

A: No, the same Trophies and Achievements exist on both current and new-gen consoles. Your Trophies/Achievements from current-gen will transfer to new-gen platforms within the same console family.

*Pre-order offer available through 3/24/2022. Digital pre-orders: Golden Hero Armor Pack will be delivered via game at launch. Physical pre-orders: Golden Hero Armor Pack will be delivered via code in box to be redeemed in game. Terms apply.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

