Marvel's Avengers PlayStation Exclusive Spider-Man DLC Launches in 2021 - News

/ 444 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Crystal Dynamics confirmed in a community update post the PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man DLC for Marvel's Avengers will launch in 2021.

"Finally, there will be a new playable Hero with a Hero Event starring Spider-Man in 2021, only on PlayStation platforms," said the developer. "We’ll have more information on Spider-Man closer to launch and you may catch a glimpse of him here and there along the way."

The Spider-Man DLC had originally been schedule for an early 2021 release, however, it was delayed to later in 2021. However, up until now there had been several months without any word on the DLC.

Check out the road map below:

We’ve just rolled out two new permanent quests that reward players with resources for regular play in the Avengers Initiative. The daily quest - “Rise & Shine” - offers up Fragments and Upgrade Modules for completion. The weekly quest - “Up for the Challenge” - will reward a Fragment Booster, Hero’s Catalyst, and Units. The goal is to reward players who are fighting the good fight with even more opportunities to power up assembled teams.

This month we’ll be focusing on in-game community activities, and a celebration of Marvel’s Avengers’ one-year anniversary! Happy Anniversary to everyone and THANK YOU for being on this journey together from the start!

From Sept. 2-16 we’ll reward players who log in and complete all the story-based campaigns (Reassemble, Taking Aim, Future Imperfect, and War for Wakanda) with a celebratory nameplate. For those of you who have already completed all campaign content, the reward is granted retroactively. There will also be free items in the marketplace:

Week 1: A free Iron Man outfit and anniversary bundle (Black Panther nameplate, Hero’s Catalyst, and Fragment Extractor)

A free Iron Man outfit and anniversary bundle (Black Panther nameplate, Hero’s Catalyst, and Fragment Extractor) Week 2: A free Thor outfit and an additional Hero’s Catalyst

We’ll also roll out three in-game community activities in September – the first being Priority Rush Missions, which allows players the chance to complete one Priority Mission every day rather than only one per week – this means more chances for exotic gear!

We’ll round out the month with another community activity that greatly increases the spawn rate of the Cargo Runner Synthoid, as well as a third activity offering additional rewards for completing Campaign Flashback missions. Paired with an XP-boosting event, all Heroes will feel extra powerful by the end of September. It’s a great time to jump in and rapidly boost your alt Heroes or max out new ones!

Last, but not least, new MCU-inspired outfits are coming to the Marketplace. We’re thrilled with the reception of these outfits from the community, and we’re humbled to hear that we’ve done these iconic outfits justice. In fact, the latest is the Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Outfit for T’Challa – we know many players have been waiting for this one.

The rest of the Roadmap includes in-game events, new content, system updates, and of course, a certain friendly neighborhood hero coming to PlayStation consoles. All of this while we continue improving systems and quality-of-life features to constantly push for the best in-game experiences, so keep that feedback coming!

Let’s start with systems. We’re systemically reworking resources and gear upgrading fueled by player feedback.

System Reworks

Gear: Improved gear upgrading, more rewarding gear, more late-game focused gear... we hear you! With the upcoming power-level increase we want to make sure players can keep their hard-earned gear as they progress. The new system will allow players to upgrade Epic, Legendary, & Exotic gear from power level 100 all the way to the new power level cap! As we continue improving gear, we are also taking a closer look at Hero Set Gear: where it’s obtained and how to improve clarity around use. We’ll have more details about all of this in a future blog.

Resources: We’re currently working towards a more streamlined and focused approach to resources. In this new system, each resource will have a single specific purpose to help improve clarity – like how Polychoron is used exclusively for upgrading major artifacts, and Upgrade Modules are reserved for upgrading gear. Fragments will be the sole exception as they will remain a resource with multiple uses. We’ll share more details as our plans are finalized.

Earnable Cosmetics: We’re adding ways to earn cosmetics through gameplay, including items that were previously only available in the Marketplace. We'll talk more about the details of those systems in the coming months as they are added to the game.

Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound & Power-Level Cap Increase

We’re also polishing our first raid – available in both standard (PL 150-160) and Elite modes (PL 160-175) – which will offer a conclusion to Klaue’s story in War for Wakanda. This will be the most challenging content yet, meant to not only test the mastery of each Hero but also the well-built four-player Strike Teams out there! Collaboration and observation are crucial to beating this one.

The Klaw Raid features custom-crafted levels, new threats that require complex and tactical combat, and stronger enemy variety themed to the Villain being faced. New enemies called Echoes – sound constructs created by Klaw - have been created and tailored exclusively for this experience. With the Power Level increase to 175 yielding more compelling drops, it is a notable example of replayable and rewarding content that fits our mantra moving forward.

Celebrating the Marvel Universe

One of the things we most love about working on Marvel’s Avengers is our opportunity to celebrate exciting new content from all branches of Marvel media. We’ll be offering some well-timed tie-in events coordinated with Disney + Marvel programs and, we’ll be releasing more MCU outfits as we collaborate with each production’s creative teams.

Events

Between larger game updates we’ll be bringing back limited-time events to give our new players a chance to try them out and provide everyone opportunities to earn exclusive rewards and high-level gear. These events include our Corrupted Vibranium Event, Red Room Takeover, Tachyon Anomaly Event, and Cosmic Threat Event.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Finally, there will be a new playable Hero with a Hero Event starring Spider-Man in 2021, only on PlayStation platforms. We’ll have more information on Spider-Man closer to launch and you may catch a glimpse of him here and there along the way.

And Beyond...

We have many plans beyond this most recent Roadmap update that stretch into late winter and beyond, including addressing long-standing asks, to quality-of-life improvements, to new Heroes, Villains, and more. We’ll also provide updates on Patrol Mode and Omega-Level Threat: Cloning Labs when we have concrete news to share.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles