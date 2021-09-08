Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars Launches in October for PS4 - News

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on October 26 and in Europe on October 29.

It was previously announced the game would launch in Japan on September 16 for the PS4.

Here is an overview of the game:

Gamninjustri—a place where all manner of ninjas gather.​​

As the struggle for control increased between the Daimyos of the nations, tensions rose between the two great nations, each of which was home to one of the major schools of martial arts.​​

The Compa Style which has mastered the Ninja Arts based on the Command Technique.​

The Honeypa Style which has mastered the Ninja Arts rooted in the Action Technique.​​

The two camps were stuck in a ruthless competition of skill in order to achieve hegemony, but as they fought on, a mysterious army of mechanical ninjas made their assault.​​

The mechanical ninja army overran the smaller nations in an instant, and the Steeme Legion leader, Yoh Gamer, made an announcement to the world:​​

The Super NINJA War to decide the world’s strongest school is about to begin!

Key Features​:

When Two Become One – The two warring nations from the Neptunia and Senran Kagura series have now joined forces in one action-packed RPG! Choose from 10 possible characters, including two new characters: Yuuki and Goh, and pick two characters to set forth on your adventure. Swiftly switch between your two chosen characters in battle!​

– The two warring nations from the Neptunia and Senran Kagura series have now joined forces in one action-packed RPG! Choose from 10 possible characters, including two new characters: Yuuki and Goh, and pick two characters to set forth on your adventure. Swiftly switch between your two chosen characters in battle!​ The Art of the Ninja – Each character possess a unique set of skills, known as Ninja Art Skills. Chain your Ninja Art Skills to leave your enemies in the dust. Ninjas and shinobi are also equipped with projectiles that can inflict physical damage or temporary status ailments to slow down foes.​

– Each character possess a unique set of skills, known as Ninja Art Skills. Chain your Ninja Art Skills to leave your enemies in the dust. Ninjas and shinobi are also equipped with projectiles that can inflict physical damage or temporary status ailments to slow down foes.​ Stay Stylin’ with Spirit Gems – Collect Spirit Gems for helpful stat boosts! Legend says arranging them in certain combinations can add even bigger boosts…

– Collect Spirit Gems for helpful stat boosts! Legend says arranging them in certain combinations can add even bigger boosts… Are You a True Ninja Warrior? – The Peaches & Cream Meditation mini-game allows players to test their balance with the PlayStation 4 motion controller. Successfully filling the Peach Gauge gives extra stat boosts in battle! Plus, test your might with the post-game content, Yomi-Training! Expert ninjas and shinobi can play through eight different trials, each set with difficult restrictions!

