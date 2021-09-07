Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds Arrives September 28 - News

posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer DeNA announced the action RPG, Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds, will launch for iOS and Android worldwide on September 28.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, with 47 million copies in circulation in Japan, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai is a timeless masterpiece that has made its mark in manga history, and has been reborn as a brand new, critically acclaimed animated series!

Now, you can relive the legend of The Adventure of Dai in this new action-packed RPG, re-made and optimized for your mobile device. With another crisis facing the world, Dai makes a promise to his mentor, encounters new friends, and slowly learns about his own inescapable fate. This is the beginning of Dai’s adventure, and his quest to become a true hero!

Highlights:

Test your reflexes in this team action RPG!

Control a team of three characters and battle endless hordes of enemies.

Upgrade your weapons, equipment, and attacks to defeat your foes.

Team up with up to two friends or players from around the world for cooperative play against AI opponents.

Colorful and vibrant art style mirroring the Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai anime.

Key Features:

Push Forward with Your Allies in Dynamic Three-Lane Battles! – Unleash powerful attacks to devastate your foes and advance! Utilizing your “Break” power at the right moment is key to victory! Show what you’re made of by unleashing powerful special moves like Avan Strash, Bloody Scryde, Beast King Redemption Blast, and Kafrizz! For a more streamlined experience, try playing battles in Auto Mode.

– Unleash powerful attacks to devastate your foes and advance! Utilizing your “Break” power at the right moment is key to victory! Show what you’re made of by unleashing powerful special moves like Avan Strash, Bloody Scryde, Beast King Redemption Blast, and Kafrizz! For a more streamlined experience, try playing battles in Auto Mode. A Story that Unfolds Across Two Worlds The Classic Tale: Dragon Tracks – The Dragon Tracks storyline follows the original Adventure of Dai series. Complete quests to add familiar characters to your team! A Fresh Adventure: Bonding Journey – The Bonding Journey is an all-new story supervised by the original author, Riku Sanjo!

It is set in the mysterious world of Milladosia, which bears a striking resemblance to the world seen in The Adventure of Dai.

Become the Luminary Leader and Explore the World of The Adventure of Dai! – Change your hairstyle, face, and more! Customize your character and adventure in style! Switch to a variety of vocations such as warrior, martial artist, mage, and more! Choose the one that suits your play style the best!

– Change your hairstyle, face, and more! Customize your character and adventure in style! Switch to a variety of vocations such as warrior, martial artist, mage, and more! Choose the one that suits your play style the best! Features Lots of Classic Characters! Build Your Team and Go Adventure! – From the Disciples of Avan—Dai, Popp, Maam, and Leona, to Dark Army members such as Crocodine and Hyunckel.

– From the Disciples of Avan—Dai, Popp, Maam, and Leona, to Dark Army members such as Crocodine and Hyunckel. Boost Your Equipment and Skills, and Take on New Quests! – Familiar skills and gear from The Adventure of Dai are here! You can strengthen weapons, armor, and characters’ skills and abilities.

– Familiar skills and gear from The Adventure of Dai are here! You can strengthen weapons, armor, and characters’ skills and abilities. Grow Stronger with the Power of Bonds! – Get closer to your allies by adventuring together! When a character’s Friendship Level is raised, you’ll unlock exclusive special scenes with them! Also, you can raise Friendship Levels to expand the Ally Board, allowing allies to grow even more!

– Get closer to your allies by adventuring together! When a character’s Friendship Level is raised, you’ll unlock exclusive special scenes with them! Also, you can raise Friendship Levels to expand the Ally Board, allowing allies to grow even more! See Bonds Develop Between Characters! – Several characters from the original series who don’t take part in battle appear as Soul Crystals! Soul Crystals are special items that hold characters’ power. Up to three Soul Crystals can be equipped per character. Once set, your character’s stats will be raised, and powerful Soul Skills will activate, letting you strengthen your character even more!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

