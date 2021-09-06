Focus Home Interactive Rebrands as Focus Entertainment - News

A Plague Tale and The Surge series publisher Focus Home Interactive has rebranded as Focus Entertainment.

Read the full message from Focus Entertainment below:

Focus Home Interactive is one of Europe’s leading video game publishers and developers, uniting talents throughout the creative process, from development to commercialization.

The acquisition of studios such as Deck13 Interactive, Streum On Studio, and more recently, Dotemu and its label The Arcade Crew, demonstrate Focus’ desire to integrate talents and studios with singular visions in our strong and ambitious Group, to promote value creation, anticipate new trends, and unique gameplay.

From now on, the Focus Entertainment brand covers all of Focus’ activities, with the term “Entertainment” being representative of the desire to diversify its games, products, services, and revenue streams. “Entertainment” also emphasizes the ambition to offer players around the world unique experiences, supported by an editorial policy that stands out thanks to innovative concepts, inventive gameplay, and original worlds that transcend the boundaries of video games.

