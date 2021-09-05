God of War Creator David Jaffe Claims God of War: Ragnarok is 40 Hours Long - News

God of War creator and Twisted Metal co-creator David Jaffe in a recently uploaded video on YouTube claims he has heard the next entry in the God of War series, God of War: Ragnarok, will be around 40 hours in length. He isn't sure if that is the average play time to complete or the time it takes to complete everything in the game.

“I'm hearing from people in the know that that game is 40 hours," Jaffe said. "They're aiming for 40 hours of gameplay. I don't know if that’s a 100% Platinum Trophy completion, or if that's average play time."

Jaffe added, "Is it guaranteed? No. Things get cut, things get added. But what I can you right now 40 hours of gameplay is what they're shooting for for the new God of War."

If the average time to beat the game is around 40 hours that would be up to two times longer than God of War (2018), which takes around 20 to 25 hours to complete.

Jaffe has also stated recently he found out about a new PlayStation game that is in development and he said when people find out about the game they will "lose their fucking minds."

"Just found out about a new PlayStation game they are making-no idea when it get unveiled (maybe next week, maybe not)," said Jaffe at the time. "But just know when it does, people are [going to] lose their fucking minds! Bad ass!!!"

It is rumored the next God of War game, God of War: Ragnarok, will make an appearance at the PlayStation Showcase 2021, which is set to take place on Thursday, September 9 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm BST. You can watch live on YouTube and Twitch.

God of War: Ragnarok is in development for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

