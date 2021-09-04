Following Backlash Horizon Forbidden West PS4 to PS5 Upgrade is Now Free - News

Sony recently announced the limited editions for Horizon Forbidden West. However, in order to be able to play the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game you would need to purchase the Digital Deluxe, Collector’s, or Regalla Editions as Dual entitlement does not apply to the standard and Special Editions.

There was fan backlash following the lack of a free upgrade from the PS4 to PS5 version of the game and Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan has reversed course on this decision. You will now be able to upgrade from the PS4 to PS5 version for free.

"Thursday was to be a celebration of Horizon Forbidden West and the amazing team at Guerrilla working to deliver it on February 18, 2022. However, it’s abundantly clear that the offerings we confirmed in our pre-order kickoff missed the mark," said Ryan.

"Last year we made a commitment to deliver free upgrades for our cross-gen launch titles, which included Horizon Forbidden West. While the pandemic’s profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer: Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free."

Ryan added that in the future first-party exclusives that will launch on both the PS4 and PS5 will offer a $10 digital upgrade option. This applied to the next, God of War and Gran Turismo 7, as well as other cross-gen first-party titles.

"I also want to confirm today that moving forward, PlayStation first-party exclusive cross-gen titles (newly releasing on PS4 & PS5)–both digital and physical–will offer a $10 USD digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5. This will apply to the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and any other exclusive cross-gen PS4 & PS5 title published by Sony Interactive Entertainment," said Ryan.

It should be noted that if you purchase a physical copy of a PS4 game, you will need to buy the PS5 console with a disc drive in order to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game.

Horizon Forbidden West will launch on February 18, 2022 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

