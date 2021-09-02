Sony Announces Horizon Forbidden West Limited Editions, No Support for Free PS4 to PS5 Upgrade - News

/ 822 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have announced the limited editions for Horizon Forbidden West. They are now available for pre-order for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

It should be noted to those who want access to the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game you will need to purchase the Digital Deluxe, Collector’s, or Regalla Editions. Dual entitlement does not apply to the standard and Special Editions.

Read the details below:

Pre-Order Bonus

If you pre-order any physical edition from participating retailers (region specific) or any digital edition anywhere, you will receive the Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear to use in the game. You will be able to redeem these items via PlayStation Store.

Cross-Gen Digital Deluxe Edition

The cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition is exclusively available on PlayStation Store, in addition to Horizon Forbidden West, you’ll receive the following content:

Horizon Forbidden West (digital) PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions

(digital) PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions Two special outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

Two special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game resources pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece (more on Strike in the FAQ)

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital art book

Digital soundtrack

Digital version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Special Edition

Next up is the Special Edition, a gorgeous SteelBook with a physical disc copy for either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, which also features the digital soundtrack (via voucher), as well as a mini art book.

You can pre-order the Special Edition here. Please note this Edition is available in limited quantities.

Collector’s Edition

Meet the Collector’s Edition! Packed to the brim with special goodies, this one is a real must-have. Aside from a digital copy of the game (entitling you to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions), you’ll find the following:

Horizon Forbidden West (digital) PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions

(digital) PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook display case Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box

SteelBook display case A custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!

Mini art book

Two special outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

Two special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game resources pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece (more on Strike in the FAQ)

FAQ) Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital soundtrack

Digital version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

You can pre-order the Collector’s Edition here. Please note this Edition is available in limited quantities.

Regalla Edition

Last but by no means least, we have the Regalla Edition! A more menacing take on the Collector’s Edition, this contains the following items:

Horizon Forbidden West (digital) PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions

(digital) PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook display case Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box

SteelBook display case A Regalla-themed, custom-sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!

Replica Focus and custom stand

Two art print cards

Replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine physical Strike pieces

Mini art book

Canvas Map

Two special outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

Two special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game resources pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece (more on Strike in the FAQ)

FAQ) Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital soundtrack

Digital version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

You can pre-order the Regalla Edition here. Please note this Edition is available in limited quantities.

If you start playing Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 then later wish to continue your progress on PlayStation 5, your PlayStation 4 save games will be transferable to PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles