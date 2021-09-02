Sony Announces Horizon Forbidden West Limited Editions, No Support for Free PS4 to PS5 Upgrade - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 822 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have announced the limited editions for Horizon Forbidden West. They are now available for pre-order for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
It should be noted to those who want access to the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game you will need to purchase the Digital Deluxe, Collector’s, or Regalla Editions. Dual entitlement does not apply to the standard and Special Editions.
Read the details below:
Pre-Order Bonus
If you pre-order any physical edition from participating retailers (region specific) or any digital edition anywhere, you will receive the Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear to use in the game. You will be able to redeem these items via PlayStation Store.
Cross-Gen Digital Deluxe Edition
The cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition is exclusively available on PlayStation Store, in addition to Horizon Forbidden West, you’ll receive the following content:
- Horizon Forbidden West (digital) PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions
- Two special outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
- Two special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
- In-game resources pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
- In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece (more on Strike in the FAQ)
- Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint
- Digital art book
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel
Special Edition
Next up is the Special Edition, a gorgeous SteelBook with a physical disc copy for either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, which also features the digital soundtrack (via voucher), as well as a mini art book.
You can pre-order the Special Edition here. Please note this Edition is available in limited quantities.
Collector’s Edition
Meet the Collector’s Edition! Packed to the brim with special goodies, this one is a real must-have. Aside from a digital copy of the game (entitling you to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions), you’ll find the following:
- Horizon Forbidden West (digital) PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions
- Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook display case
- Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box
- A custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue
- Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!
- Mini art book
- Two special outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
- Two special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
- In-game resources pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
- In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece (more on Strike in the FAQ)
- Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel
You can pre-order the Collector’s Edition here. Please note this Edition is available in limited quantities.
Regalla Edition
Last but by no means least, we have the Regalla Edition! A more menacing take on the Collector’s Edition, this contains the following items:
- Horizon Forbidden West (digital) PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions
- Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook display case
- Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box
- A Regalla-themed, custom-sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue
- Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!
- Replica Focus and custom stand
- Two art print cards
- Replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine physical Strike pieces
- Mini art book
- Canvas Map
- Two special outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
- Two special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
- In-game resources pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
- In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece (more on Strike in the FAQ)
- Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel
You can pre-order the Regalla Edition here. Please note this Edition is available in limited quantities.
If you start playing Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 then later wish to continue your progress on PlayStation 5, your PlayStation 4 save games will be transferable to PlayStation 5.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
Seems silly that you don’t get cross gen entitlement for the next gen price. People threw a fit when Madden did this, but I predict no one will care about Sony requiring a more expensive digital purchase to get both versions. And this is worse than EA because Sony has literally said in the past that PS4 players will get a free upgrade to PS5.
How is Sony still struggling so much with cross gen? It should just work, like it does on Xbox. I can play my XSX version of Outriders on my Series X, go to my phone or PC and stream the Xbox One version over xCloud and have all my progress saved, then go to my Scorpio and play that version with all my progress carrying over. All at no extra cost and no next gen tax. At the very least Sony should hold off on the next gen tax if a game is cross gen.
I think they’ll fix this before launch though. You’ll either get a free PS5 upgrade or the $70 PS5 version will include the PS4 version.
For those unaware of the Madden thing, last year you got free PS5 and X|S upgrades with the last gen games. This year they require a digital purchase/copy that is more expensive than even a normal $70 next gen game, just like Horizon 2 is doing here.
Yo if this ain't nickel and diming at it's worst. I'm a Sony fan like the next man or woman, but this is bad. Also not including a disc with the more expensive packages is completely crazy.
Not allowing cross gen entitlement is definitely a controversial move and a very bold one on behalf of Guerrilla Games and quite frankly one that I don't think will go over very well with the vast majority of gamers.
At THIS POINT in the life cycle of the new gen of consoles something like this should still be extended as a courtesy especially when you consider that well meaning gamers can't even get their hands on next gen hardware.
This whole "dual entitlement" thing wouldn't be as much an issue if Sony had more PS5s in stock as I am sure that a huge demographic of gamers out there are still actively trying to get their hands on one. Heck, I've been playing the "try to find a PS5" game (clearly the hardest game I've ever played, 😉) and it truly is maddening. I've seen people buying them online for $1,300!!!
While I don't think the "dual entitlement" model is one that should be utilized indefinitely at least give gamers a grace period to get their hands on next gen hardware before they start getting penalized for something clearly out of their own control.
-VIDEOGAME FREE UPGRADE NINJA APPROVED-
You would think a collectors edition would have to include a disc, since it's for a collector. At the very least have the PS5 disc version of the Regalla Edition.
The fact that you pay all that and don't even get a physical copy is insane!
-WHAT WERE THEY THINKING!?/AVGN NINJA APPROVED-
Well they are selling more "digital" only version of the Play Station Five... Kinda logic.. They were thinking about that...
I'm very happy about that (I understand why the opposite is also true for some tho :)). I'm 100% digital with gaming since probably 10 years now and I hate when I have to buy the collector edition and then buy the digital version on top of it cause I do not want to use disc in my consoles generally.
This sucks so much. I cannot pre-order it in Canada (edit: Regalia Edition) :( I will work this out with a friend in the US but this is ridiculous. I love this game so much and want to buy it. I'm very happy they are including the digital edition. Seriously in it to instead of a disc. I'm 100% digital with all my games since years now :)
the fact that you have to buy it on both consoles sucks ball too. I kept my Play Station Four to play in my room and I was hoping I could just switch on the other console whenever I want to play in my bed... Looks like you need to buy a more expensive version if you want to alternate between 4 and 5.. this is weird.
I preordered it in Canada...not sure why you're having issues.
Oh. I realize I did not specify "collector" ahah :) I want the Regalia one, sorry for the confusion. And it is not on the Canadian Play Station store. Unless you can see it then, please tell me where?
Kinda bad that cross-gen and the collector's editions are essentially digital-only (and so more expensive). I think they are trying to push towards digital, much like the entire industry anyway.
Also, that Regalla statue is really cool.