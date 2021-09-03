Gotham Knights Key Art Released, New Look at the Game Set for October 16 - News

/ 338 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer Warner Bros. Games Montreal have released a new key art for the open-world, third-person action RPG, Gotham Knights.

A new exclusive look at the upcoming game will take place at DC Fandome on October 16 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

Gotham Knights will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles