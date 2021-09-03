COGEN: Sword of Rewind Delayed to January 27, 2022 - News

/ 219 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Gemdrops has delayed side-scrolling action game COGEN: Sword of Rewind from 2021 to January 27, 2022. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam for $19.99 / €19.99 / 2,860 yen.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Rewind time, forge ahead! Fight, die, rewind. Sword action like you’ve never felt before!

Story

The heroine Kohaku wakes up in a factory she’s never seen before. Lying in front of her is a precious sword.

Speaking of its own free will, the sword introduces itself as ExeBreaker. Within ExeBreaker exists the ouroboros system, the power to rewind time up to three seconds.

Still unsure of what’s going on, Kohaku follows ExeBreaker’s lead. Soon she comes upon Cogen City, her home, in complete disarray.

With ExeBreaker in hand, Kohaku fights to unravel the mysteries of what’s left of the altered Cogen City.

About the Game

Control the sword wielding heroine Kohaku (voiced by Asuka Kakumoto). Battle your way through a puzzle filled story and discover its innermost mysteries. A 2D side-scrolling action game unlike any before it.

Optimize the Action by Rewinding Time when you Die!

The main feature of this game is “Time Reversal (Ouroboros System)”, the power to rewind time up to three seconds the instant you die.

Rewind to the perfect moment and continue as if you had never failed. Use that trial and error to optimize your advance through the game.

Streak your way through Cogen City’s various action filled areas!

Thrilling action overflowing with high-speed dashes and wall kicks.

The key to defeating enemies lies not only in attacking directly with your sword, but also by hitting projectiles back at them to flip the script when you’re in a pinch.

A mystery that gets deeper as the story develops and you repeat the same thing over and over.

Every time you advance in the game the mystery deepens.

Taking on unique bosses and bargaining with characters you run across will pull you into the world of COGEN.

Accessing “terminals” scattered throughout the stages allows you to uncover the mysteries with your own hands.

Invigorating and Dramatic Background Music!

The soundtrack was handled by the well-known Motoi Sakuraba, composer of numerous soundtracks for famous RPGS and ARPG masterpieces.

Loads of Replayability!

An abundance of different missions across the entire game and its stages.

Built-in system keeps track of your best scores and highest combo counts.

The ideal action game for players that love to constantly challenge themselves.

Cross-Dimensional Collaboration with Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2!

Protagonist “Copen” joins as a playable character via the planned downloadable content, “Additional Story & Playable Character: Copen (from Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2)” (sold separately). Do not miss this unprecedented cross-dimensional collaboration!

【Info Reveal #1】

COGEN: Sword of Rewind has an Official Release Date!👀



✨January 27, 2022 (Thurs)✨



Day 1 JP Limited Edition Too!!

Pre-orders open online and at local shops (JP)📝



Official Site: https://t.co/3AEMQLI7nK#CogenGame pic.twitter.com/j0lHAHK8uO — Gemdrops (@Gemdrops_EN) September 3, 2021

【Info Reveal #2】

COGEN: Sword of Rewind x Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Collaboration‼️



A crossover with the super popular 2D action game is happening🎉

Wait... Copen is...appearing in our game...⁉️👀

Check the video✨https://t.co/3AEMQLI7nK#CogenGame #gunvolt pic.twitter.com/bEloipl1Ca — Gemdrops (@Gemdrops_EN) September 3, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles