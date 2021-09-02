THQ Nordic to Announce 6 New Games During September 17 Showcase - News

posted 2 hours ago

THQ Nordic announced it will host a digital showcase on September 17 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET to celebrate its 10th anniversary. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam.

Geoff Keighley will host the showcase and it will feature six new game announcements and more.

"The showcase will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, executive producer and host of The Game Awards, and will feature six new games," said THQ Nordic. "Witness the return of legendary franchises and sequels to beloved games. We hope you are ready, kids!

"Additionally, we will also release new information and footage for our upcoming games, ELEX II and Expeditions: Rome. If you tune in early, you might also get a glimpse of what our friends at HandyGames have been up to!"

