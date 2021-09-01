Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Provides a First Look at Gameplay - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 387 Views
Publisher 2K Games and developer Firaxis Games have released the gameplay reveal trailer for the tactical RPG, Marvel’s Midnight Suns.
View the gameplay reveal trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a new tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, putting you face-to-face against demonic forces of the underworld as you team up with and live among the Midnight Suns, Earth’s last line of defense.
After centuries of sleep, Lilith, Mother of Demons, has been revived by Hydra through a twist of dark magic and science. Lilith stops at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and bring back her evil master, Chthon. Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with hellfire and enlist the help of the Midnight Suns—Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik and Ghost Rider—young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfill. Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior—the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her. In the face of fallen allies and the fate of the world at stake, it will be up to you to rise up against the darkness!
From the legendary studio that changed strategy and tactics games forever comes a new title, offering cinematic tactical combat with a Super Hero flair, friendships to forge with iconic heroes, and an unforgettable adventure that dives deep into the darker side of Marvel.
Darkness Falls. Rise Up!
Key Features:
- Your Marvel Adventure – Become the Hunter, the first customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe. Lead a legendary collection of heroes that span across The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more as you customize your team, tailor your selection of abilities to suit your playstyle, and unlock iconic outfits that will delight any Marvel fan.
- Explore the Dark Side of Marvel – Rise up against the demonic forces of Lilith and experience an immersive personal story that brings familiar heroes to an unfamiliar world, filled with the supernatural and the mystical. The stakes are higher than ever as you face-off against fallen versions of iconic Marvel characters and attempt to stop Lilith from reviving her evil master, Chthon.
- Live Among the Legends – See heroes in a new light and unlock additional abilities as you develop relationships and strengthen personal bonds outside the field of battle with some of your favorite Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, and Captain America. Dive deep and explore The Abbey – your very own mystical secret base – as you explore the grounds and uncover its hidden mysteries.
- Fight and Think Like a Super Hero – Team up with your fellow heroes, assess the tactical battlefield, and strategically launch devastating iconic attacks against the forces of darkness. From the creators of the critically acclaimed tactical XCOM series comes a new engaging and deeply customizable battle system that rewards clever thinking with Super Hero flair.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in March 2022.
I have significant concerns about the card system and monetization, but I hope this turns out well.
According to the official Twitter, microtransactions will only be cosmetic.
Gameplay and story looks solid, but man are those graphics bad. Definitely blaming that on the game having to run on everything from Switch all the way up to Series X, Switch is definitely holding back the graphics here. Would have preferred if the game had been built around higher end systems and then ported to Switch later on with proper optimization to get it to run on Switch.
Marvel sure has been willing to spread around the love with it's IPs to different gaming companies. Sony, Nintendo, Square Enix, 2K, have all released Marvel titles recently.
I think Spider-man on PS4 showed Disney what really could be done if they allowed people to make games for them, before since they bought Marvel, all we got were mobile games really.
Disney learned their lesson about selling exclusivity on their properties to a single publisher after EA squandered their 10 year Star Wars exclusivity deal by cancelling like 4 different Star Wars games that were in development and only successfully releasing 4 Star Wars games and a Star Wars expansion for Sims 4 across 7 years. They used the provision they left in the contract to back out of the EA exclusivity deal early, and now have confirmed Star Wars games in development at Ubisoft and Zynga in addition to EA, with rumors of at least 2 other Star Wars games in development as well, a KOTOR remake/reboot at Aspyr Media, and a Mandalorian game at Zenimax Online Studios.
So seeing EA botch their Star Wars exclusivity deal, Disney smartly decided to license Marvel out to multiple developers/publishers as well. We've got Spider-Man with Sony/Insomniac, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 with Tecmo Koei, Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy with Square Enix, and now Midnight Suns with 2K/Firaxis.