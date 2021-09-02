Crysis Remastered Trilogy Arrives October 15 - News

Publisher and developer Crytek announced Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on October 15 for $49.99 / €49.99.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy includes Crysis Remastered, Crysis 2 Remastered, and Crysis 3 Remastered.

Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered will also be available individually on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on October 15 for $29.99 / €29.99 each. Crysis Remastered is already available on all those platforms.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 run between 1080p and 4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second. There is also improved lighting and visuals.

View trailers comparing the original version with the next-generation versions below:

