Xbox to Have 'Exclusive News and Content' at TGS 2021 Online

Microsoft will be hosting an "Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2021" for TGS 2021 Online that will have "exclusive news and content." The Xbox showcase will take place on Thursday, September 30 from 18:00 JST to 18:50 JST.

"Jump in and join Xbox as we bring our gaming ecosystem gaming to the world," reads the description for the event. "We have some exclusive news and content to share and Tokyo Game Show 2021 is our stage."

Xbox at TGS 2020 announced Japan-based content for Microsoft Flight Simulator and revealed the launch plans for the Xbox Series X|S in Japan.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has been wanting to grow Xbox in Japan and with the acquisition of Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax Microsoft now has its first Japanese-based developer with Tango Gameworks.

Tango Gameworks was founded by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami and is the developer behind The Evil Within and the upcoming Ghostwire Tokyo.

