Iron Harvest Complete Edition Arrives October 26 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Prime Matter and developer King Art Games have announced real-time strategy game, Iron Harvest Complete Edition, for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will launch on October 26 for $49.99 / £44.99.

The game first launched for PC via Steam in September 2019.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Iron Harvest Complete Edition contains the previously released “Rusviet Revolution” and “Operation Eagle” downloadable content add-ons. It will be accompanied along with the next update that brings a new multiplayer map, a new buildable defensive structure, quality of life enhancements, and a lot of tweaks and adjustments to the beloved squad-based real-time strategy game.

With airships dominating the skies, and giant diesel-punk mechs stomping on the ground, players worldwide created a competitive and friendly community that not only contributed valuable feedback but also competed to become the best Mech commander the world of Iron Harvest has ever seen. Long before the successful Kickstarter in 2018, the Iron Harvest community influenced and shaped what finally culminated into the Iron Harvest Complete Edition.

The announcement trailer takes a look back on what has been achieved and gives a glimpse on what the Complete Edition has to offer, including a first look at the next-gen version and a sneak peek at the new worldmap coming soon in Iron Harvest Year 2.

The Iron Harvest Complete Edition includes:

Four single-player campaigns representing the four factions in Iron Harvest

Iron Harvest 12 playable Heroes

18 multiplayer maps

Over 30 Missions

Online co-op

The complete PC experience redefined and optimized for consoles

