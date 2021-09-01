SoulCalibur VI and Tekken 7 Producer Motohiro Okubo Has Left Bandai Namco - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Tekken 7, SoulCalibur VI, and Pac-Man 99 producer Motohiro Okubo announced via Twitter and translated by Gematsu that he has left Bandai Namco.

"It’s been a while, but I will leave Bandai Namco Entertainment on August 31," said Okubo. "From tomorrow, I will be working at a game company located in Shibuya.

"25 years ago, I joined the former Namco and met various people. I am grateful to all the people I met. Especially through Soulcalibur VI, I received enormous power from players all over the world. Thank you very much. I’d like to show the various goods I received from everyone, but there are too many!

"Allow me to show my nine million units cushion, which I received last week from the development team of Tekken and Soulcalibur! Once again, thank you, thank you, and thank you!"

Forgot to mention PAC-MAN 99. Please play this title as well :) pic.twitter.com/5iUsmNWvQo — Motohiro Okubo (@achilles_Okubo) August 31, 2021

