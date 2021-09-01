Genshin Impact Version 2.1 Update Out Now - News

/ 141 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer miHoYo has released the Version 2.1 update for Genshin Impact. The update is known as "Floating World Under the Moonlight" and adds new Inazuma Islands, new playable characters, new equipment, new quests, and more.

Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via client and Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android. A Nintendo Switch version is in development.

Read the patch notes below:

Compensation Details

Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems for every hour the servers are down).

Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems for every hour the servers are down). Issue Fix Compensation: Primogems ×300 (Please refer to the relevant compensation mail for more details).

Eligibility

Maintenance Compensation: Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before 2021/09/01 06:00 (UTC+8). Please claim before the end of Version 2.1.

Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before 2021/09/01 06:00 (UTC+8). Issue Fix Compensation: Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 and above before 2021/09/01 06:00 (UTC+8). Please claim the compensation mail before 2021/09/04 06:00 (UTC+8).

Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 and above before 2021/09/01 06:00 (UTC+8).

Our developers will distribute compensation to Travelers via in-game mail within 5 hours after the update maintenance is finished. The mail will expire after 30 days, so don’t forget to claim the attached compensation in time.

Update Schedule

Update maintenance begins 2021/09/01 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.

How to Update Game Client

PC: Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update.

Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update. iOS: Open the App Store and tap Update.

Open the App Store and tap Update. Android: Open the game and follow the directions on-screen.

Open the game and follow the directions on-screen. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: Highlight Genshin Impact from the Home Screen, press the “OPTIONS” button, and select “Check for Update.”

Please do not hesitate to contact Customer Service if you encounter any issues installing the new version. We will do our very best to resolve the issue.

Update Details

I. New Inazuma Islands — Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island New Islands: After the Version 2.1 update, two new islands, Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island in the Inazuma region will be available. Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above. And complete the Archon Quest: “Chapter II: Act I – The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia.” New Domains New Trounce Domain – Narukami Island: Tenshukaku This is the dwelling of the Raiden Shogun, who rules over Inazuma. It is also the perfect place for a “duel before the throne.” Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 35 or above and complete the Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals” Located at Narukami Island. Domain: Palace in a Pool They say that long ago, seawater had yet to fill this pool. The moonlight was brighter back then, and it filled the pool instead, flowing freely like quicksilver. Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 38 or above and fulfill certain criteria. Challenge the Domain to obtain rewards such as Primogems and Electro Sigils. Located at Watatsumi Island.

II. New System – Fishing Recently, the Teyvat ecology has seen an increase in fish population, with many new fish species appearing in various waters. The grassroots Fishing Association has its hands full and had to put up a commission for help at the Adventurers’ Guild… Bring your fishing rod, choose the bait, find the spot, cast your rod, reel it in, and voila, a big catch! The fish caught can not only be used to make dishes, but also can be exchanged for precious treasures at the Fishing Association. There’s even a chance to catch vibrant ornamental fish to admire at your home! What are you waiting for? Let’s become anglers together! Unlock Criteria: Unlock the Serenitea Pot System. Complete the quest “Exploding Population.” *To make it easier for Travelers to record the locations of Fishing Points, a pin for indicating Fishing Points has been added to the map. Travelers can place the pins as needed.

III. New Characters 5-Star Character “Plane of Euthymia” Raiden Shogun (Electro) Gnosis: Electro Weapon: Polearm Her Excellency, the Almighty Narukami Ogosho, promised the people of Inazuma an unchanging eternity. The Raiden Shogun’s Elemental Skill, Transcendence: Baleful Omen, will grant each nearby party member an Eye of Stormy Judgment that will perform coordinated attacks alongside them when party members deal DMG. Party members affected by Eye of Stormy Judgment will have their Elemental Burst DMG increased based on the Energy Cost of the Elemental Burst. When they use their Elemental Bursts, they will accrue Resolve for the Raiden Shogun’s Chakra Desiderata. “When the Raiden Shogun uses her Elemental Burst, Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu, she will use up all the Resolve accrued by Chakra Desiderata and deal AoE Electro DMG using her Musou no Hitotachi, entering the Musou Isshin state. While in this state, the Raiden Shogun will wield her tachi in battle, with her attacks restoring Energy for her party members. In addition, her resistance to interruption is increased, and she is immune to Electro-Charged reaction DMG. The DMG dealt by Musou no Hitotachi and Musou Isshin’s attacks will be based on the number of Chakra Desiderata’s Resolve stacks consumed when this skill is used. 4-Star Character “Crowfeather Kaburaya” Kujou Sara (Electro) Vision: Electro Weapon: Bow A general of the Tenryou Commission. Bold, decisive, and skilled in battle. Kujou Sara’s Elemental Skill, Tengu Stormcall allows her next fully-charged Aimed Shot to grant her Crowfeather Cover. The arrow fired will leave a Crowfeather behind that will trigger Tengu Juurai: Ambush, which deals AoE Electro DMG and also increases the ATK of nearby characters. When she uses her Elemental Burst, Subjugation: Koukou Sendou, she will strike a target area with Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker, dealing AoE Electro DMG and causing several consecutive Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster to spread out, dealing more instances of AoE Electro DMG. These Tengu Juurai can also increase the ATK of characters near the point of impact. During the event wish, Reign of Serenity, the event-exclusive 5-star character “Plane of Euthymia” Raiden Shogun (Electro) and 4-star character “Crowfeather Kaburaya” Kujou Sara (Electro) will get a huge drop-rate boost! 5-Star Character “Pearl of Wisdom” Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro) Vision: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst The Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island. All of the island’s affairs are at this young lady’s fingertips. Sangonomiya Kokomi’s Elemental Skill, Kurage’s Oath summons a “Bake-Kurage” created from water. “Bake-Kurage” will restore HP for all nearby party members periodically, and deal Hydro DMG to nearby enemies. When Sangonomiya Kokomi uses her Elemental Burst, Nereid’s Ascension, she dons her Ceremonial Garment, which temporarily increases the DMG dealt by her Normal, Charged Attacks, and Elemental Skill. During “Ceremonial Garment,” when Normal and Charged Attacks hit opponents, Kokomi will restore HP for all nearby party members. During her Elemental Burst, she is also able to walk on the water’s surface. *The event-exclusive 5-star character “Pearl of Wisdom” Sangonomiya Kokomi (Hydro) will be available in a future event wish. 5-Star Character “Savior From Another World” Aloy (Cryo) Vision: Cryo Weapon: Bow Formerly an outcast, now a hunter of unparalleled skill. Ready to do the right thing at any time. Aloy’s Elemental Skill, Frozen Wilds throws a Freeze Bomb in the targeted direction and triggers an explosion. After the explosion, the Freeze Bomb scatters into multiple Chillwater Bomblets that explode on contact with opponents immediately or after a short delay. When a Freeze Bomb or Chillwater Bomblet hits an opponent, the opponent’s ATK is decreased and Aloy receives the Coil effect, increasing her ATK. When there is a certain number of Coil stacks, Aloy’s Normal Attack DMG will convert to Cryo DMG. Her Elemental Burst, Prophecies of Dawn, sees her throw a Power Cell filled with Cryo in the targeted direction, which she then detonates with an arrow, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. How to Obtain “Savior From Another World” Aloy (Cryo): All Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 20 or above will be able to obtain the event-exclusive 5-star character “Savior From Another World” Aloy (Cryo) directly through in-game mail. This event will be divided into two phases: Phase I After the Version 2.1 Update – Before the Version 2.2 Update Maintenance (2021/10/13 05:59 (UTC+8)) During the event, all Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 will be able to obtain “Savior From Another World” Aloy (Cryo) directly through in-game mail. Phase II After the Version 2.2 Update – Before the Version 2.3 Update Maintenance (2021/11/24 05:59 (UTC+8)) During the event, Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on any available platform, and who have yet to obtain the character during Phase I will be able to obtain Aloy directly through in-game mail.

IV. New Equipment New Weapons Engulfing Lightning (5-Star Polearm) A naginata used to “cut grass.” Any army that stands before this weapon will probably be likewise cut down… ATK increased by the portion of Energy Recharge over the base 100%. Gain Energy Recharge for 12s after using an Elemental Burst. During the event wish, Epitome Invocation, the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Everlasting Moonglow (5-Star Catalyst) A string of lovely jasper from the deep sea. It shines with a pure radiance like that of the moon, and just as ever-distant. Healing Bonus is increased. Normal ATK DMG is increased by a certain percentage of the Max HP of the character equipping this weapon. For 12s after using an Elemental Burst, Normal Attacks that hit opponents will restore Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 0.1s. The event-exclusive 5-star weapon Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) will be available in a future event wish. Luxurious Sea-Lord (4-Star Claymore) The great king of the ocean. Having been air-dried, it makes for a fine weapon as well as emergency sustenance. Increases Elemental Burst DMG. When Elemental Burst hits opponents, there is a 100% chance of summoning a huge onrush of tuna that deals AoE ATK DMG. This effect can occur once every 15s. During the “Moonlight Merriment” event, you can obtain the event-exclusive weapon Luxurious Sea-Lord (Claymore) as well as its refinement materials once you achieve a certain progress level through exploring specified regions. “The Catch” (4-Star Polearm) In the distant past, this was the beloved spear of a famed Inazuman bandit. Increases the DMG and CRIT Rate caused by Elemental Burst. You can exchange for “The Catch” (Polearm) and its refinement materials at the Inazuma Fishing Association.

V. New Event “Hyakunin Ikki” Event: A team-switching combat challenge awaits. During the event, take part in the free-for-all fighting tournament “Hyakunin Ikki” and show off your elegant combat skills by defeating opponents in tag teams of two characters. By reaching the target scores, Travelers can obtain rewards such as the event-exclusive namecard style “Celebration: Ikki,” Primogems, and more. Event Duration 2021/09/02 10:00 – 2021/09/13 03:59 Eligibility Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above And complete the Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan” “Passage of Clouds and Stars” Daily Login Event During the event, log in on 7 days in total to receive Intertwined Fate ×10 and other rewards! Event Duration 2021/09/28 04:00 until the end of Version 2.1 Eligibility Reach Adventure Rank 5 or above Event Details Requirements Rewards Logins: 1 day Intertwined Fate ×1 Logins: 2 days Mora ×80,000 Logins: 3 days Intertwined Fate ×2 Logins: 4 days Mystic Enhancement Ore ×18 Logins: 5 days Intertwined Fate ×2 Logins: 6 days Hero’s Wit ×8 Logins: 7 days Intertwined Fate ×5 “Moonlight Merriment” Event: Take part and exchange for the event-exclusive claymore Luxurious Sea-Lord. The event “Moonlight Merriment” will also be available. During the event, Travelers can complete quests in Moonchase Tales or take part in Moonlight Seeker and Trail of Delicacies challenges to obtain rewards such as the event-exclusive claymore, Luxurious Sea-Lord as well as its refinement materials, Crown of Insight, Primogems, recipes, and more.

VI. New Main Story 1. New Archon Quest Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals” The Tri-Commission, Resistance, Vision Hunt Decree, “Musou no Hitotachi”… The Traveler has been caught up in the middle of Inazuma’s conflict. Where will the Raiden Shogun’s desire for “Eternity” take her people, and how much will it cost them… After the Version 2.1 update, the Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals” will be permanently available. Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above. Complete the Archon Quest: “Chapter II: Act II – Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow” 2. New Story Quests Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest “Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act I – Reflections of Mortality” Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter Quest Start Time: Permanently available after the Version 2.1 update. Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter Quest Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above. Complete the Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals.” Sangonomiya Kokomi’s Story Quest: “Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter: Act I – Warriors’ Dreams Like Spring Grass Renewing” Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter Quest Start Time: Permanently available after 2021/09/21 18:00. Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter Quest Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above. Complete the Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals.” Complete the Story Quest: “Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act I – Reflections of Mortality.” 3. New World Quests New World Quests: “The Moon-Bathed Deep,” “Divine Plant of the Depths,” “Solitary Sea-Beast,” “Seirai Stormchasers,” “Relics of Seirai,” “Reminiscence of Seirai,” “Neko Is a Cat,” “Storytelling Method,” “Fertilizer… Salesperson?” “The Narukami Trail,” and more.

VII. New Monsters Signora Signora, the Eighth of the Fatui Harbingers. She possesses the power to manipulate ice and destroy everything in her path. However, unlike many other Fatui who use Delusions to exercise their power, her Delusion is an instrument to suppress the eternal flames that burn within her… As the battle progresses, the temperature of the battlefield and her attacks will vary between heating and scorching. Being flexible with adapting to temperature changes is the key to defeating her. Located at Narukami Island. Hydro Hypostasis Elemental creature which protects itself with a cubical shell that is elementally inert. When HP is low, it splits into three crystalline “water droplets” that will move towards its core. Destroy these water droplets in time to prevent the revival of the Hydro Hypostasis. Located at Watatsumi Island. Thunder Manifestation An elemental life form created as the avatar of thunderous indignation. It uses lightning attacks and its Strike Probes to lock on to its foes. If a locked-on target is present, the Thunder Manifestation will enter an enraged state and prioritize the annihilation of that target. Complete the World Quest “Seirai Stormchasers” to challenge the Thunder Manifestation. Located at Seirai Island. Specter High elemental concentrations have resulted in the creation of this floating creature. When it takes a single grievous hit, it will build Fury. When a Specter hits maximum Fury, it will expand, becoming larger and stronger, and it will explode violently when defeated.

VIII. Other Additions 1. Adds a new mechanism whereby there is a probability to trigger a character’s voice line related to treasure chests when they open treasure chests in the open world. 2. New Recipes: Inazuma Shimura’s: Sweet Shrimp Sushi, Bird Egg Sushi, Grilled Unagi Fillet, Omelette Rice. Inazuma Kiminami Restaurant: Taiyaki, More-and-More. Complete the limited-time World Quest “Contraption-Contrived Cooking Course” to obtain: Rice Pudding, Braised Meat, and Oncidium Tofu. Complete the World Quest “Neko Is a Cat” to obtain: Invigorating Kitty Meal. Complete the event “Moonlight Merriment” to obtain: Chili-Mince Cornbread Buns. Aloy’s specialty: Satiety Gel. Sangonomiya Kokomi’s specialty: A Stunning Stratagem. Kujou Sara’s specialty: Faith Eternal. 3. New Achievement categorie s such as “Teyvat Fishing Guide: Series I,” Inazuma: The Islands of Thunder and Eternity – Series II,” and additions to the “Wonders of the World” category 4. New Namecards: “Travel Notes: Moonchaser”: Reward obtained via the BP system. “Raiden Shogun: Enlightenment”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Raiden Shogun. “Sangonomiya Kokomi: The Deep”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Sangonomiya Kokomi. “Kujou Sara: Tengu”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Kujou Sara. “Aloy: Dawn”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Aloy. “Achievement: Nails”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Teyvat Fishing Guide: Series I.” “Inazuma: Sangonomiya Crest”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Inazuma: The Islands of Thunder and Eternity – Series II.” “Celebration: Tuneful Delight”: Obtained from the “Boundless Symphony” bundle. “Celebration: Ikki”: Obtained from the “Hyakunin Ikki” event. 5. New Animals: Adorned Unagi, Red-Finned Unagi, Sunset Loach, Sunny Loach. 6. New Fishes: Medaka, Glaze Medaka, Sweet-Flower Medaka, Aizen Medaka, Dawncatcher, Crystalfish, Lunged Stickleback, Betta, Venomspine Fish, Akai Maou, Snowstrider, Brown Shirakodai, Purple Shirakodai, Tea-Colored Shirakodai, Abiding Angelfish, Raimei Angelfish, Golden Koi, Rusty Koi, Pufferfish, Bitter Pufferfish, event-exclusive fish Moonfin 7. Pool of Sapphire Grace: Ornamental Fish caught via Fishing can be raised in this sort of pond. This Furnishing Blueprint can be redeemed at the Liyue Fishing Association. 8. New Bundle “Boundless Symphony” will be added to the Shop at a later date: Purchase this bundle to receive Special Namecard Style: “Celebration: Tuneful Delight,” Special Furnishing: “Splendid Phrase,” Special Wind Glider: “Wings of Poetic Melodies,” and Primogems × 1,000. 9. Adds Collection Series 2 – 6 of “Paimon’s Paintings” chat emojis and emoji saving feature 10. Spiral Abyss: Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to: When opponents are defeated, all party members will be affected by the “Corrosion” status. Characters being Corroded will lose a fraction of their HP every second. Active characters can be brought down by Corrosion. When a non-active character’s HP is less than 15%, they will no longer lose HP due to Corrosion. Corrosion lasts 10s and can stack. The duration of each stack is counted independently. Floor 12 Ley Line Disorders changed to: For this floor only, the ley line flow will be normal. Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss. Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 2.1, the two Lunar Phases will be as follows： Phase I: Renewing Moon After a character uses an Elemental Burst, all party members’ ATK is increased by 6.5% for 15s. Maximum 7 stacks. When 7 stacks are reached, the active character’s Normal Attacks will unleash a shockwave at the position of the opponent it hits, dealing AoE DMG. A shockwave can be unleashed in this manner once every 2s. Phase II: Cavorting Moon For 10s after a character uses an Elemental Burst, that character’s Normal and Charged Attacks will unleash a shockwave at the position of the opponent they hit at the cost of 1% of the character’s HP, dealing AoE DMG. This effect will be cleared when this character leaves the field. A shockwave can be unleashed in this manner once every 1s. Active characters can go down as a result of this HP loss. There will be no change to the reset times of the Spiral Abyss and Blessing of the Abyssal Moon. These remain the first and sixteenth days of each month, respectively. The above Spiral Abyss update will take effect from September 16 (Server Time).

IX. Adjustments & Optimizations System 1. After the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 update, each top-up level of Genesis Crystals in the Crystal Top-Up page will be reset to provide a double bonus for the first top-up. After the reset, each top-up level will be reset to provide a double bonus upon your first top-up. Top-up bonuses that have not been used before the reset will not be accumulated. After resetting, it will not be possible to obtain two double bonuses for each top-up level. 2. After the Version 2.1 update, the “Stellar Reunion” system will feature the following updates: The duration of the “Stellar Reunion” event has been extended to 14 days after activation. During the first 4 days after unlocking “Homeward Path”, new missions will be unlocked every day at 04:00. Complete the specified quests to obtain points and claim rewards. When your accumulated points reach a designated value, you can claim rewards such as Mappa Mare (Catalyst) and Fragile Resin. “Reunion Blessing” has been adjusted so Travelers can obtain a total of 21 opportunities to gain double drops during the event period. You can use it up to 3 times a day. The daily usage limit will be refreshed at 04:00 every day. The above times for unlocking and refreshing are based on the time of the server you play on. The timezone of each server is: America (UTC-5); Europe (UTC+1); Asia (UTC+8); TW, HK, MO (UTC+8) Gameplay 1. Upgrades the trial character’s ability in some Story Quests at some World Levels. Character 1. Adjusts the glowing effect of Lumine’s outfit when she is Elementless. 2. Optimizes the animation effects of Kazuha’s Elemental Burst on lower graphics settings. 3. When a character is attacked while immune to some DMG (e.g. when casting Elemental Burst), the shield’s DMG Absorption will not decrease. Audio 1. Adjusts the frequency for the triggering of some of Ayaka’s idle voice lines. 2. Optimizes the trigger mechanism of the characters’ voice lines regarding the weather. 3. Optimizes the trigger mechanism of the characters’ voice lines related to Friendship Level in the open world. 4. Optimizes the sound effects when using surround sound devices. 5. Optimizes the sound effects when enhancing artifacts and weapons. 6. Optimizes the Chinese and Japanese combat voice lines of some characters, and fixes the problem of missing English combat voice lines for some characters. 7. Optimizes the English, Japanese, and Korean voice lines for certain quests and fixes the issue whereby Japanese voice-over lines were missing from certain quests. Monsters 1. Optimizes the characters’ skill to lock-on and attack the Ruin Sentinels after the Perpetual Mechanical Array splits. 2. Removes the Nobushi’s skill to jump back. 3. Optimizes the combat experience when dealing with the Nobushi’s sword-drawing technique. 4. Reduces the weight of the Nobushi and Kairagi. 5. Increases the time that the Pyro Hypostasis’s core is exposed when it launches a Pyro pillar attack. 6. Increases the duration of the Pyro Hypostasis’s re-ignition skill, and optimizes the character’s lock-on experience of attacking the Fire Seeds during its re-ignition skill. When all the Fire Seeds are extinguished, the Pyro Hypostasis will end its re-ignition skill earlier. Others 1. Adds the height limit of Thunderwood’s area of effect. 2. Optimizes the judgment condition of Raiden Shogun to enter the “Vision Hunt Decree” battle stage in Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act II – “Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow.” 3. Optimizes the style of the crosshair in Aiming Mode. 4. Adds some prompts for loading screens. 5. Adds new voice auto-play function for the Travel Log. 6. Reduces the load taken up by repeatedly placing certain Furnishings in the same area. 7. Adjusts the Adventure Rank requirement for purchasing the Recipe：Triple-Layered Consommé to Adventure Rank 25 (previously Adventure Rank 40).



Bug Fixes

Quests 1. Fixes an issue whereby a certain treasure chest on Jinren Island would abnormally disappear after accepting the World Quest “The Farmer’s Treasure.” 2. Fixes errors in the description of the completion criteria of the Daily Commission “The Thundering Wilds.” 3. Fixes an issue with the World Quest “Gazing Three Thousand Miles Away” whereby there is a small chance that the Place of Interest disappeared, causing the quest to be unable to be completed.

Domains 1. Fixes an issue in the Domain “Shakkei Pavilion” whereby players could enter abnormally, even though they had not completed certain criteria to unlock the Domain. 2. Fixes an issue in the Domain “Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates” whereby the monster Kairagi: Dancing Thunder may get stuck in a corner and is unable to move. 3. Fixes an issue with the Domain “Momiji-Dyed Court” whereby the barrier might not disappear after failing the challenge.

Monsters 1. Fixes an issue whereby the Perpetual Mechanical Array may get blocked by Geo Constructs when splitting and is unable to return to the center of the arena normally. 2. Fixes an issue whereby the DMG Absorption of the first shield formed by Abyss Mages, Large Cryo Slimes, and Large Geo Slimes may be incorrect. 3. Fixes an issue whereby the enemy Nobushi and Yoriki Samurai could block attacks from Bows and some Catalysts while knocked down. 4. Fixes an issue whereby there was a probability that characters could not attack the core of the Cryo Regisvine and the Pyro Regisvine from the side. 5. Fixes an issue with the Perpetual Mechanical Array whereby characters may get stuck in the air abnormally when performing Plunging Attacks above it. 6. Fixes an issue whereby the Shatter reaction could incorrectly inflict very high DMG to the Cryo Shields of the monsters Large Cryo Slime and Frostarm Lawachurl and the shields of the monsters Ice Shieldwall Mitachurl and Ice Shield Hilichurl Guard. The problem has been fixed, the amount of DMG dealt is the same as in Version 1.5 and previous versions. 7. Fixes an issue whereby the Pyro Hypostasis would often move outside of the combat radius under certain circumstances. 8. Fixes an issue whereby the DMG dealt by the Fatui Mirror Maiden’s Mirror Breaker skill was abnormal. After the fix, the DMG dealt to characters by this skill will be affected by the World Level and the character’s DEF. 9. Fixes an issue whereby the Fatui Skirmisher – Hydrogunner Legionnaire could not heal the Fatui Cryo Cicin Mage and the Fatui Mirror Maiden.

Co-Op 1. Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode whereby multiple button mappings were displayed on other Travelers’ screens when one of the party members was using the Thunder Sphere. 2. Fixes an issue whereby when entering or exiting Co-Op Mode, the DMG absorption of monsters’ Elemental Shield would not refresh correctly.

Characters 1. Fixes an issue whereby when switching to the characters Yoimiya or Sayu before Energy Recharge is full, the character’s Vision may glow incorrectly. 2. Fixes an issue with Fischl whereby when summoning Oz, there was a probability that his launched Freikugels could not deal DMG to Ruin Cruisers, Ruin Destroyers, Ruin Defenders, and Ruin Scouts. 3. Fixes an issue whereby when Fischl summons Oz, when the Freikugel that Oz shoots lands on bonfires, DMG values are abnormally displayed. 4. Fixes an issue with Kaedehara Kazuha whereby while moving (sprinting excluded), jumping and using his Elemental Skill in the air would abnormally interrupt his Stamina Regeneration. 5. Fixes an issue with the Traveler (Anemo) whereby after the Passive Talent “Slitting Wind” is triggered, it may deal DMG to the enemy twice. 6. Fixes an issue in the description of the Electro Traveler’s Lv. 6 Constellation (the actual effects of the skill in-game work as intended). Original description: “Every 2 Falling Thunder attacks triggered by Bellowing Thunder will increase the DMG dealt by the next Falling Thunder by 100%, and will restore an additional 1 Energy to the current character.” Revised description: “Every 2 Falling Thunder attacks triggered by Bellowing Thunder will significantly increase the DMG dealt by the next Falling Thunder, dealing 200% of its original DMG, and will restore an additional 1 Energy to the current character.” 7. Fixes an issue with Traveler (Electro) whereby after casting the Elemental Skill “Lightning Blade,” it is unable to deal DMG to the weak spots of the bosses Cryo Regisvine and Pyro Regisvine. 8. Fixes an issue in the description details of the Electro Traveler’s Elemental Skill whereby the description of the Abundance Amulet was unclear (the actual effects of the skill in-game work as intended). Original description: Energy Regeneration|X.” Revised description: “Energy Regeneration|X Per Amulet.” 9. Fixes an issue whereby when the Traveler (Geo) triggers the Passive Talent “Frenzied Rockslide,” the weapon effect of the weapon Mistsplitter Reforged could not be triggered to gain a stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem. 10. Fixes an issue whereby the Geo Construct summoned by the Geo Traveler’s Elemental Burst would not be able to be destroyed by enemies. 11. Fixes an issue with the Traveler whereby when the weapon effect of Mistsplitter Reforged is triggered and the Traveler resonates with another Element at the Statue of The Seven, the Character Details page will incorrectly show the previous Elemental DMG Bonus (the actual effects of the item in-game work as intended). 12. Fixes an issue with Diona whereby when she uses her Elemental Skill “Icy Paws” to generate a shield, if the skill is used again during the effect’s duration, there is an issue whereby the Base Shield DMG Absorption will not reset, and only its duration is extended. 13. Fixes an issue with Jean’s outfit “Sea Breeze Dandelion” whereby the character’s profile picture did not match the actual outfit design. 14. Fixes an issue with Lisa’s Lv. 1 Constellation “Infinite Circuit” whereby its effect would be triggered abnormally when tapping on her Elemental Skill. 15. Fixes an issue with Ganyu’s Lv. 6 Constellation “The Clement” whereby there was a possibility that the Frostflake Arrow effect might become a Normal Attack effect when the Constellation effect was activated. 16. Fixes an issue whereby Burning reactions triggered by factors external to the character (such as monsters, environment, etc.) could be abnormally affected by the character’s Elemental Mastery. 17. Fixes an issue whereby the distance display of the tracked target would be abnormal after the character changed outfits. 18. Fixes an issue whereby there is a small probability that a character’s Elemental Energy would not fully recharge when it was almost full. 19. Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode whereby the displayed position of Kamisato Ayaka’s Elemental Burst Frostflake Seki no To in other players’ game interface may not match its actual position. 20. Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby the characters Zhongli, Xingqiu, and Kazuha may incorrectly deal multiple instances of DMG at a time. 21. Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby there is a small chance that Barbara’s Melody Loop formed by her Elemental Skill may unexpectedly disappear.

System 1. Fixes an issue with the Serenitea Pot whereby the Furnishing “Tea Wisp-Clouded White Couch” cannot be placed on a table. 2. Fixes an issue with the Serenitea Pot whereby placing Furnishings would cause the game to crash under certain conditions. 3. Fixes an issue on the map whereby a small island south of Ritou was displayed in the Inazuma region (the island does not actually exist in the game). 4. Fixes an issue whereby the player would be disconnected from the server when trying to dismount the Waverider, and upon reconnecting, if the player is teleported to a location far from the Waverider, they would still be able to control it with the button. 5. Fixes an issue whereby abnormal text letters may appear on the interface filter when viewing the gadget “Seed Dispensary” when using a controller. 6. Fixes an issue with the accepting of requests from residents in Inazuma whereby if a resident asks for help in collecting an item, and the player is disconnected from the server after handing over the item, the player must hand over the item again after reconnecting to the server.

Audio 1. Fixes some abnormal sound effects for some scenes and environments, and optimizes the musical effects for some scenes. 2. Fixes an issue whereby some characters’ Elemental Burst would be interrupted, and optimizes the sound effects of some characters’ idle animations. 3. Fixes an issue with abnormal sound effects when playing with multiple keys using the gadget Windsong Lyre.

Other 1. The description of the 4-Piece Set effect of the Artifact, Shimenawa’s Reminiscence is unclear (actual effects of the skill in-game work as intended). Original description: “When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy and Normal/Charged/ Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s.” Revised description: “When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy and Normal/Charged/ Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s. This effect will not trigger again during that duration.” 2. Fixes an issue whereby the server disconnected when using the Thunder Sphere and party setup configuration becomes unavailable after reconnecting to the server. 3. Fixes textual errors and display issues in Spanish, English, Korean, French, Japanese, Thai, Portuguese, Indonesian, and Russian and optimizes the localization of text. (Note: Related in-game functions have not changed. Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.) Text-related fixes and optimizations in English include:

Optimized the English translation of a book series’ name from “Onibudo” to “Onibudou.”

Optimized certain instances of a character’s name from “Saiku” to “Saiguu.”

Optimized instances of a character’s name from “Kanade” to “Hibiki.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles