Fallen City Brawl Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Eastasiasoft and developer Fallen City Studio have announced arcade beat ’em up, Fallen City Brawl, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

Brawl through the city in hard-hitting pixel art style inspired by arcade classics!

As a brutal battle for control of Fallen City’s criminal underworld rages, four strangers join forces to survive and reclaim the streets! With a ferocious wolf at their sides, these unlikely allies will face impossible odds. Along the way, motivations and past lives will collide, further testing their loyalty as well as their fighting skills. Only by binding together can they reach the final showdown that will decide who lives and who falls.

Inspired by arcade beat ’em ups of the late ’80s and early ’90s, Fallen City Brawl is a story of ambition and revenge told through intense side-scrolling pixel art action. Huge sprites and animated backgrounds breathe life into the dying city streets, while fighting mechanics offer uncommon depth with destructive combos, counters, air-throws, grappling, parries, special moves and “RIOT” supers! Animated cutscenes and a powerful soundtrack by famed composer Daniel Lindholm set the tone for urban mayhem, playable solo or with friends in local co-op!

Key Features:

Fight through eight stages of arcade-inspired action!

Choose between four playable characters.

Execute combos and specials with deep hand-to-hand combat mechanics.

Pick up weapons like pipes, bats, knives, firearms, oil drums, chainsaws and more!

Clear the screen with special attacks by upgradeable mercenary backup.

Battle it out solo or with friends in local co-op.

Command a wolf companion or unleash him and watch the carnage!

Get in the mood for mayhem with a soundtrack by Daniel Lindholm.

