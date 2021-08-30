Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Patch Restores Missing Armor and Fixes Bugs - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions have released Patch 2.07 for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.

The latest update for the game restores the Fundoshi armor to New Game+ players who lost access and fixes a variety of bugs.

Patch 2.07 for #GhostOfTsushima Director’s Cut is now live. This patch restores the Fundoshi armor to New Game+ players who lost access, and resolves issues with re-playable missions as well as various additional fixes.



See the full list here: https://t.co/nMcUttP8YS pic.twitter.com/ryVrRxL15Q — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) August 28, 2021

Read the patch notes below:

Restored missing Fundoshi for some New Game+ players who had lost access to it.

Addressed an issue where replayed missions would not grant the proper rewards until the game was reloaded.

Addressed an issue where some supply boxes could be restocked upon checkpoint reload.

Addressed an issue where giving the hut builder supplies then skipping the cutscene would still take the supplies but not complete the objective.

Addressed an issue where players were not able to join in-progress Legends Survival matches via matchmaking.

Reduced the length of haptic feedback when fast traveling

Addressed some issues related to Activity Cards.

Addressed an issue with Legends leaderboards visibility.

Various UI improvements, bug and crash fixes.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available now for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It is priced at $69.99 / €79.99 / £69.99 on the PlayStation 5 and $59.99 / €69.99 / £59.99 on the PlayStation 4. Users who own Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 4 can pre-order an upgrade to Director’s Cut on PlayStation 4 for $19.99 USD / €19.99 / £15.99.

