Saints Row: The Third Remastered Free on the Epic Games Store - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

With the announcement of a rebooted Saints Row game yesterday at Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live, Deep Silver and Volition have made Saints Row: The Third Remastered available for free on the Epic Games Store until September 2 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm BST.

The rebooted Saints Row will launch on February 25, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

The new Saints Row takes place in a brand new city, called Santo Ileso, and it combines big city business with alley street crimes. In the game you work your way up from Newbie to Boss. It features the series "most extensive character creator ever."

View the Saints Row announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles