September 2021 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for September 2021. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month.

The Games with Gold for September are:

Warhammer: Chaosbane ($39.99 ERP): Available September 1 to 30

Mulaka ($19.99 ERP): Available September 16 to October 15

Zone of the Enders HD Collection ($29.99 ERP): Available September 1 to 15

Samurai Shodown II ($9.99 ERP): Available September 16 to 30

Here is an overview of the games:

Warhammer: Chaosbane

In a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, you are the last hope for the Empire of Man. Choose your hero among four different character classes and prepare for legendary battles with up to four friends against the all-powerful Chaos hordes in this action role-playing game.

Mulaka

In this action-adventure title based on the rich indigenous culture of the Tarahumara people, fight back against a strange foulness that is corrupting their land. As the local shaman, Sukurúame, draw upon the power of the demigods, solve puzzles, and fight hand-to-hand in environments inspired by real Sierra locations.

Zone of the Enders HD Collection

From Hideo Kojima, the creator of the Metal Gear series, comes a space epic like no other. Pilot the Orbital Frame, Jehuty, and help the Space Force defeat the Bahram forces once and for all. This title contains both Zone of the Enders and Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner, all in one collection.

Samurai Shodown II

Step onto the grand stage to test your skills in intense sword fights using the Rage System and Weapon Breaking Attack features. Play 15 of your favorite characters in this renowned weapon-wielding fighting game, against competition that is as sharp as ever.

