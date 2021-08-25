Valfaris: Mecha Therion Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 246 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Big Sugar and developer Steel Mantis have announced Valfaris: Mecha Therion for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It is a sequel to Valfaris.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Therion returns as the hunt for Lord Vroll continues. Pilot an advanced machine of death and destruction in this explosive 2.5D side-scrolling shoot ‘em up, and sequel to the critically acclaimed Valfaris. Strap in and unleash mecha hell!

After escaping Valfaris, Therion’s hunt for the evil Lord Vroll has taken him across the galaxy. As the final, inevitable showdown looms, Therion harnesses the awesome combat ability of his secret weapon—Mecha Therion!

A formidable suit of weaponized metal, Mecha Therion can be equipped with an array of devastating firepower, including enemy eviscerating favourites such as Bringer of Mayhem, Skysplitter, and Therion’s trademark Hellwraith.

Key Features:

Strap in and unleash mecha hell!

Fight through multiple levels of hostile alien territory.

Master a range of Melee, Ballistic, and Destroyer class weapons.

Configure your Mecha loadout with your favorite weapon combos.

Earn Blood Metal to upgrade weapons and add-ons.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles