Chernobylite Delayed to September 28 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 104 Views

by, posted 45 minutes ago

Publisher All In! Games and developer The Farm 51 have delayed the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Chernobylite from September 7 to September 29.

"We at All in! Games pride ourselves in setting high standards for all our releases and are pleased with the games that we have published this year," said All In! Games CEO Piotr Zygadlo. "Incidentally, due to some unforeseen issues with the console build, we decided to slightly delay the launch of Chernobylite until it gets resolved.

"We want to make sure we always deliver projects that are in excellent shape and pushing Chernobylite‘s console release date back a few weeks will allow us to accomplish that. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we take the time to get this right."

The Farm 51 development director Wojciech Pazdur added, "Chernobylite has been a labor of love and we are humbled by the reception we have gotten so far from both players and critics. We have complete trust that the All in! Games team is doing everything in their power to successfully bring Chernobylite to our fans on console. While the delay is unfortunate, it’s also entirely necessary to live up to everyone’s expectations."

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Chernobylite is available now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles