Minecraft Dungeons Headed to Steam on September 22 - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Mojang Studios and Double Eleven have announced the action dungeon crawler, Minecraft Dungeons, will be getting a release on PC via Steam on September 22.

The base game is priced at $19.99, while the Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and all six DLCs, is priced at $39.99.

"Minecraft Dungeons is stepping onto new platforms on September 22 with its release on Steam!" reads the description to the announcement video. "What’s more, if you buy the Ultimate Edition, you’ll unlock some very exciting and exclusive extras for free – like soundtracks and digital artwork!"

View the Steam announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Fight your way through an exciting action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe! Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels – all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager!

Key Features:

Power Up - Unlock over 250 unique artifacts, gear, and enchantments to perform and survive devastating special attacks.

Multiplayer - Up to four players can team up and fight together in co-op mode.

Options - Personalize your character, then fight up-close and personal with melee swings, hang back with ranged attacks, or tank your way through swarms of mobs, shielded by heavy armour!

Epicness - Explore treasure-stuffed levels in a quest to take down the evil Arch-Illager!

Minecraft Dungeons is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

