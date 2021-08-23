PS5 vs Switch Sales Comparison - July 2021 - Sales

/ 412 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Switch.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.

PS5 Vs. Switch Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 652,590 - NS

Total Lead: 1,628,160 - PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 10,436,928

Switch Total Sales: 8,808,768

July 2021 is the ninth month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Nintendo when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 652,590 units. The PlayStation 5 is currently ahead by 1.63 million units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 10.44 million units in eighth months, while the Nintendo Switch sold 8.81 million units. Month nine for the PlayStation 5 is July 2021 and for the Nintendo Switch it is November 2017.

The Nintendo Switch did not reach current PlayStation 5 sales until month 10 where it had sold 13.12 million units.

The Nintendo Switch crossed 10 million units sold in month 10, 20 million in month 19, and 30 million in month 23. The Nintendo Switch has sold 89.02 million units through July 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles