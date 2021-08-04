Sony Has Secured Enough Components to Hit 22.6 Million PS5 Sales Goal by March 2022 - News

/ 47 Views

by, posted 9 minutes ago

Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki during Sony’s recent quarterly earnings call revealed Sony has secured enough components for the PlayStation 5 to ship another 12 million units by the end of the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2022.

This is enough for Sony to reach its goal of 14.8 million PS5 consoles shipped for the current fiscal year and bring the lifetime PS5 shipment figures to 22.6 million units by the end of March 2022.

"The shortage of semiconductors has impacts in various areas and through various measures, we have been taking some action," Totoki said. "For PS5, the target has been set for the number of units to be sold this year, and we have secured the number of chips that is necessary to achieve that. Regarding the supply of semiconductors, we are not concerned."

Sony also announced today it had shipped 10.1 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of June 30, 2021. Sony shipped 0.5 million PlayStation 4 consoles for the quarter, to bring lifetime PS4 shipment figures to 116.5 million units.

PS5 sell-through to consumers topped 10 million units as of July 18, 2021, while the PS4 did not reach this milestone until three weeks later.

Totoki also revealed the $499 PlayStation 5 console that comes with a disc drive is no longer sold at a loss. He did add that the $399 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is still sold at a loss, however, it is on track to have its loss offset by other hardware sales, such peripherals and the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles