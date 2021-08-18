Biomutant Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Experiment 101 have announced Biomutant sales have topped one million units worldwide. This news comes from Embracer Group's latest fiscal results report.

Embracer Group's investment into the game's development and marketing, as well as the acquisition of developer Experiment 101 by THQ Nordic were recouped after the game was available for just one week. Biomutant was the biggest driver of revenue for the company during the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Biomutant released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25. It is also playable on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

