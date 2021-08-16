War Mongrels Delayed to October 19 - News

/ 281 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher and developer Destructive Creations have delayed the World War II real-time tactics game, War Mongrels, from September to October 19. It will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store for $44.99 / €37.99.

War Mongrels will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at a later date.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

This first extended look at gameplay places real-time tactics front-and-center as our main characters, two captured deserters of the German army, take their chance to flee once again and head away from the front.

Queue up actions in Planning Mode to create a sequence of commands and then fire off all the orders. Lurk in the shadows and distract the enemy with gunshots or improvised nearby scrap materials. Then perform quick executions and hide the bodies before anyone even notices the guerilla fighters’ presence.

Those less inclined towards covert tactics can go in guns blazing for intense fire fights against overwhelming odds. Each highly replayable, expansive level contains multiple routes and solutions, so try stealth, action-heavy, non-lethal, and even co-op runs.

Even the best-laid plans can go awry. Should enemies spot the squad, switch to a twin-stick Combat Mode and try to shoot your way out while AI directs teammates to follow the selected soldier. Survive each skirmish against the German army and find new troopers and friends along the way.

Witness World War II’s often-unexplored Eastern Front in a grim campaign about the atrocities of war. This bloody tale based on true stories unfolds with a level of graphical fidelity never-before-seen in the real-time tactics genre.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles