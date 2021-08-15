Hades Debuts in 8th on the UK Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has raced up to first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending August 14, 2021. Sales increased six percent week-on-week.

Hades debuted in eighth place on the charts, thanks to release on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The PlayStation 5 version accounted for 70 percent of the sales, 23 percent on the PlayStation 4, and seven percent on the Xbox. It should be noted it is available on Xbox Game Pass.

Grand Theft Auto V following a 44 percent increase in sales shot up the charts to second place. Minecraft (NS) climbs from sixth to third place as sales were up 17 percent.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are in fourth and fifth places, respectively. F1 2021 after taking first last week has dropped to sixth place as sales slip 34 percent.

Thanks to a bigger shipment of PS5 consoles, several PS5 games saw an increase in sales. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with a 313 percent increase in sales re-entered the Top 40 in 10th place. Resident Evil Village climbed up to 11th with sales up 151 percent and Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 12th with sales up 101 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS) Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Animal Crossing: New Horizons F1 2021 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Hades - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

