Horror FPS CULTIC Arrives in 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher 3D Realms and developer Jasozz Games announced horror first-person shooter, CULTIC, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in 2022.

A demo for CULTIC is now available on Steam.

"I am beyond excited for everyone to finally play CULTIC," said Jasozz Games sole developer Jason Smith. "This has been a dream project of mine since I first started tinkering with game development, and having it go from experimenting with an art style to a 3D Realms game has been incredible."

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The first thing you’ll do… is die.

For you, however, death is only the beginning.

Tuck your guts back in and gear up to fight your way through the ranks of a mysterious and violent cult. Their wretched minds further twisted by the will of an unseen entity, you’ll find just as much lead flying back as you send, so you’ll have to run, slide, dodge, and make use of your environment to survive in this old-school-inspired shooter.

Fight… Your Way

CULTIC gives you the freedom to approach combat your way. You can run in guns blazing, running, jumping, sliding, and dodging to keep out of harms way. If you prefer a slower approach, you can lay traps, let your enemies come to you, and pick them off from the safety of cover. Maybe you prefer to weave in between your foes, leading their attacks towards each other, and turning them against one another. With a full arsenal of mid-century firearms and explosives, you’ll be well equipped to slaughter everything in your path—provided you don’t get slaughtered first.

Old-School Style

CULTIC was styled to feel like a throwback to the shooters of yore, but with the advantages of a modern engine, such as physics, lighting, and a fully 3D game world. The gameplay, audio design, and art are all stylized to create a unique experience.

