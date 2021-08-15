Classic FPS PowerSlave: Exhumed Announced for PC - News

Nightdive Studios has announced first-person shooter, PowerSlave: Exhumed, for PC via Steam and GOG. It will launch in 2021.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

PowerSlave: Exhumed is a KEX Engine port of the classic console game perfectly blending both the PlayStation and Saturn versions.

Destination: The ancient Egyptian city of Karnak. Alien forces possessing horrifying powers have sealed off the once thriving community from all outside contact. As a covert operations specialist, you have been trained for all forms of contingencies. Nothing can prepare you, however, for the nightmare you are about to enter…

New Features:

Widescreen / HD display.

Modern gamepad support.

SMAA antialiasing.

Anisotropic texture filtering.

Achievements.

Vulkan / DirectX 11 graphics API.

Smooth object interpolation for high refresh rate monitors.

Both versions of the original game combined to bring the best of both worlds.

