Phil Spencer: Xbox Strategy Is Not to Just Copy Someone Else

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with GamesRadar was asked about the lack of epic single-player games on Xbox like Marvel's Spider-Man and The Last of Us. Spencer doesn't want to just copy someone else and wants to do something different than what other platforms are doing.

"Our strategy is not to just go be like someone else," said Spencer. "I get a push sometimes of 'where's your version of this or that [game]?'. I've been in this industry for a long time, I have a ton of respect for creators on all platforms, and I know many, many of them.

"But it's good if we're doing something different than what other platforms are doing. We're not in the business of just trying to create a green version of somebody else's blue or red coloured platform. That's not the example of creativity that I want to see in the games industry."

Xbox has been growing its first-party lineup of studios since 2018 with multiple acquisitions, the biggest being Bethesda and its eight studios.

Bethesda's next big title, Starfield, will launch on November 11, 2022 as an Xbox Series X|S console exclusive, as well as on PC. The game is the first new RPG IP from Bethesda in 25 years.

