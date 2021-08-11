Life is Strange Remastered Collection Delayed to Early 2022 - News

/ 230 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developers Dontnod Entertainment and Deck Nine Games have delayed Life is Strange Remastered Collection from September 10 to early 2022. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Life is Strange: True Colors will still launch on September 10 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia. The Life is Strange: Wavelengths DLC will launch on September 30. It stars Steph Gingrich.

The Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition will still give you access to Life is Strange Remastered Collection when it launches in early 2022.

Read the entire message from Dontnod below:

Hello, Life is Strange fans!

We have some important updates for you on our upcoming release dates. After Life is Strange: True Colors releases on September 10, we’re happy to announce that the Life is Strange: Wavelengths downloadable content, starring Steph Gingrich, will release on September 30.

We will be revealing a first look via a new trailer tomorrow!

However, due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic, we want to alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection.

For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection for all platforms—PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and Switch—until early 2022.

We hope you understand.

Thank you for your patience and overwhelming support.

For more information, please keep an eye on our official channels.

The Life is Strange Team

The Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition still grants entitlement to the two Life is Strange Remastered Collection games, which will now be available on their new release date in early 2022. — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 11, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles