Lake Launches September 1 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 345 Views
Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Gamious announced the slice-of-life interactive story game, Lake, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 1. It will launch at a later date for other platforms.
View a trailer of the game below:
Here is an overview of the game:
It’s September 1, 1986. You take on the role of forty-something Meredith Weiss, who returns from the big city to her quiet hometown. She exchanges her busy career at a software company to fill in for her dad, the local mail carrier.
During her two-week stay in beautiful Providence Oaks, Oregon, she runs into a few familiar faces as well as plenty of new folk. As Meredith, you get to decide who to talk to, who to befriend and perhaps even start a romantic relationship with.
Whatever happens, at the end of her stint she’ll have to make up her mind: return to her demanding job in the big city, or stay in the town she grew up in?
Key Features:
- Escape to a beautiful, rustic environment without cellphones and the Internet.
- Drive around the lake in your dad’s trusty mail truck, or let the auto-pilot do the work.
- Talk to a range of engaging characters, each with their own personalities and quirks.
- Choose after-work activities: hang out with your friends, help out your neighbors or stay home and read a book.
- Experience two weeks of branching story that doesn’t shy away from slice-of-life themes.
- Determine your own story: there are no “right” or “wrong” answers or endings, simply what you want to happen.
Enjoyed the Summer Games Fest demo in spite of the graphical and technical issues, hopefully those will be improved at release.
Same. I was surprised at how much I got into it.
If you posted any feedback on the Steam Discussion forums the devs were quick to response. Performance issues in the demo were widely acknowledged so I’m sure they’ve taken that onboard.
Been looking forward to this game since it was announced last year! Just something about the setting and vibe here that eases my anxiety a lot. There doesn't seem to be anything supernatural or science fiction-y going on here, no enemies, no platforming, no collectibles, none of these superficialities that we're so used to from this medium that exist to create rather un-life-like senses of challenge and victory and accomplishment. Lake is one of those few games that looks like it defines victory and accomplishment differently; subjectively. ...I mean people (including me) often play video games to escape their mundane, boring realities, but sometimes my reality instead gets a little too "exciting" and stressful and my fantasy for a time becomes that of just leading a normal life.
Like I've said before elsewhere too, so much of my favorite media seems to be centered in small town Oregon that I've come to adopt it as like my spiritual home; the kind of place I'd most want to move to if I either had to move somewhere or just could. I've developed a real aesthetic attachment to pines and waterside environments and the particular, inquisitive, independent vibe I always get from hearing about smallish Oregon communities. So the choice of setting holds intrinsic appeal to me too. So does the pre-internet time frame and what I've heard of the music. It just seems like such a relaxing, reflective game. Think I could use one more of those in my life.