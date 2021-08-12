Lake Launches September 1 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Gamious announced the slice-of-life interactive story game, Lake, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 1. It will launch at a later date for other platforms.

It’s September 1, 1986. You take on the role of forty-something Meredith Weiss, who returns from the big city to her quiet hometown. She exchanges her busy career at a software company to fill in for her dad, the local mail carrier.

During her two-week stay in beautiful Providence Oaks, Oregon, she runs into a few familiar faces as well as plenty of new folk. As Meredith, you get to decide who to talk to, who to befriend and perhaps even start a romantic relationship with.

Whatever happens, at the end of her stint she’ll have to make up her mind: return to her demanding job in the big city, or stay in the town she grew up in?

Key Features:

Escape to a beautiful, rustic environment without cellphones and the Internet.

Drive around the lake in your dad’s trusty mail truck, or let the auto-pilot do the work.

Talk to a range of engaging characters, each with their own personalities and quirks.

Choose after-work activities: hang out with your friends, help out your neighbors or stay home and read a book.

Experience two weeks of branching story that doesn’t shy away from slice-of-life themes.

Determine your own story: there are no “right” or “wrong” answers or endings, simply what you want to happen.

