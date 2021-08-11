Diablo II: Resurrected Early Access Starts August 13 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Blizzard Entertainment and developer Vicarious Visions announced there will be two test weekends for Diablo II: Resurrected.

The Early Access test will start on Friday, August 13 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. To participate in the Early Access test you can pre-order Diablo II: Resurrected or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection.

Following the Early Access weekend, will be an Open Beta available to everyone on a supported platform. It will start on Friday, August 20 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST.

Along with the Sorceress, Barbarian and Amazon from the alpha test, you will get the chance to try out the Druid and Paladin in the Early Access and Open Beta tests. Multiplayer and cross-progression will be enabled with up to eight players in a single game. Act I: The Sightless Eye and Act II: The Secret of the Vizjerei will be fully playable.

Diablo II: Resurrected will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

