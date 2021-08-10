Godfall Out Now for PS4, Fire & Darkness Expansion Also Available Now - News

Gearbox Publishing and developer Counterplay Games have released Godfall for the PlayStation 4, as well as the Fire & Darkness expansion.

Godfall first launched for PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store in November 2020.

"We are overjoyed with the response from the PlayStation community to Godfall and are thrilled to welcome even more players to the world of Aperion through PlayStation 4,” said Counterplay Games CEO Keith Lee.

"Godfall is an immensely exciting and ambitious project for us, and we are always listening and learning from player feedback—especially for this next chapter. With Fire & Darkness and Lightbringer;s additions and enhancements, now is the perfect time for both new and returning players to dive into Godfall."

Read the latest details on the game below:

Godfall Deluxe and Ascended Editions on PlayStation 4

Deluxe Edition: $59.99

$59.99 Ascended Edition: $69.99

Godfall is set in Aperion, a land on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, a god-like sect of warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Utilize breathtaking weapons to climb through the elemental realms of Aperion as you tear through foes and challenge the mad god, Macros, who awaits you at the top of the Skybreaker Monolith.

Includes:

Godfall, including the “Lightbringer” update, and all previous updates to the game.

Cross-gen play, allowing PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players to play cooperatively in both campaign and endgame content.

Free upgrade path for PlayStation 4 players once they transition to PlayStation 5.

“Fire & Darkness” expansion.

Ascended Edition includes three gold variant cosmetics, five weapon cosmetics, coop banner, gold shield variant, custom multiplayer lobby nameplate, orange Vertigo variant, as well as access to the “Fire & Darkness” expansion.

“Fire & Darkness” Expansion ($19.99)

The “Fire & Darkness” expansion unlocks the Fire realm, brimming with new threats to extinguish and powerful loot to claim. An all-consuming darkness threatens to spread throughout Aperion and rid the world of all light. Players who purchased Deluxe or Ascended editions previously for any platform gain immediate access. Base game is required to play “Fire & Darkness” expansion.

Includes:

Epic new story missions and cutscenes.

Explore the obsidian peaks and azure magma rivers challenging Moirax and the Flameblood Tribe. Face off against five new bosses and more than 10 new enemy types.

Fire Realm content for Dreamstones, Tower of Trials, and the all-new Lightbringer endgame modes.

Claim more than 20 new Valorplate skins that are sure to make any Aperion warrior standout from their fellow knights.

Lightbringer Update (free for all Godfall players)

The Seventh Sanctum’s light has been trapped and the most powerful of knights will be needed to release and spread it. Building up enough strength to face the all-consuming darkness, players will find up to three Tears they will need to close while contending with dark forces. After completing each Tear, they will be offered the opportunity to accept a curse. The more curses selected, the greater the power of your enemies, but if successful, the greater the reward after facing the final challenge. The end phase of the mode will have players fighting unprecedented combinations of enemies.

Includes:

Endgame matchmaking beta – Fight alongside friends and take on Godfall’s toughest endgame challenges with three-player player-versus-environment online matchmaking for Ascended Tower of Trials and Lightbringer mode.

Godfall’s toughest endgame challenges with three-player player-versus-environment online matchmaking for Ascended Tower of Trials and Lightbringer mode. Over 40 new loot items including a new tier of Cursed items that grant players a massive boon, if they are up to the challenge of lifting the Curse and unlocking the item’s full potential.

