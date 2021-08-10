EA Vancouver Opens New Energy Efficient Office - News

Electronic Arts Vancouver is opening a new office that is 70 percent more energy efficient than your average office building, according to Daily Hive Vancouver.

The building from Canadian outdoor retailer MEC for $103 million earlier this year by a developer and is being leaded to EA. It is 120,000 square feet in size and is the Vancouver’s first modern large-scale mass timber office building. It has the LEED Platinum green building certification.

EA's new Vancouver office is an extension to EA's main Burnaby studio and is a 10 minute drive away. The Burnaby studio is where the FIFA, UFC, and NHL series are developed.

"We’re excited to have this great new footprint, with amazing amenities for our team, to add to our flagship Burnaby studio as we continue to invest in our teams and leadership in the market," said Jon Lutz, the vice president of strategy, operations, and finance for EA Canada.

"The support to health and wellness that are present at the new location not only helps EA attract and retain great talent, but it provides staff with an environment in which they can do their best work."

